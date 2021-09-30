(AGENPARL) – gio 30 settembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Local Digital Skills Partnerships evaluation Page summary: Independent evaluation conducted by Amion Consulting assessing the impact made by…
[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)
GOV.UK
Daily update from GOV.UK for:
All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport
—————————————————————
[Local Digital Skills Partnerships evaluation](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/local-digital-skills-partnerships-evaluation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=04874b5a-5691-4539-8ae8-aca4588d8192&utm_content=daily)
Page summary:
Independent evaluation conducted by Amion Consulting assessing the impact made by six regions operating Local Digital Skills Partnerships.
Change made:
First published.
Time updated:
12:15am, 30 September 2021
—————————————————————