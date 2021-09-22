(AGENPARL) – mer 22 settembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Britain’s ‘gigaboom’ brings next-generation broadband to 1 in 2 premises Page summary: More than half (50.2%) of UK homes and businesses can…

[Britain’s ‘gigaboom’ brings next-generation broadband to 1 in 2 premises](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/britains-gigaboom-brings-next-generation-broadband-to-1-in-2-premises?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=a1cab927-e5ef-466e-a48b-31d3e78b2da8&utm_content=daily)

More than half (50.2%) of UK homes and businesses can now access the fastest commercial broadband speeds available, according to new figures from ThinkBroadband.

First published.

9:35am, 21 September 2021

[UK Gigabit Programme: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Public Review](https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/uk-gigabit-programme-hampshire-and-isle-of-wight-public-review?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=781bb181-a4f6-4f0d-a85f-9787ba8df726&utm_content=daily)

This review seeks information and supporting evidence about gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure within the Hampshire and Isle of Wight area.

Added closure notice.

10:13am, 21 September 2021

[UK Gigabit Programme: Shropshire Public Review](https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/uk-gigabit-programme-shropshire-public-review?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=4d208c6e-58da-4f0f-94cc-755a08c913a2&utm_content=daily)

This review seeks information and supporting evidence about gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure within Shropshire.

Added closure notice.

10:16am, 21 September 2021

This review seeks information and supporting evidence about gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure within the Norfolk area.

Added closure notice.

10:19am, 21 September 2021

