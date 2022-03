(AGENPARL) – gio 17 marzo 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Guidance on reporting safeguarding concerns in a charity Page summary: This guidance sets out information for organisations that deliver char…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport

—————————————————————

[Guidance on reporting safeguarding concerns in a charity](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/guidance-on-reporting-safeguarding-concerns-in-a-charity?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=e125cefe-a800-4170-98ef-fda1213d3153&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This guidance sets out information for organisations that deliver charitable activities on how to safeguard people from harm or abuse

Change made:

Update to DBS referral information in the last paragraph

Time updated:

10:50am, 16 March 2022

—————————————————————

[Sir Charlie Mayfield has been reappointed to the board of the British Museum](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sir-charlie-mayfield-has-been-reappointed-to-the-board-of-the-british-museum?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=b5e08f83-c273-443c-8d78-608e7f56bb6e&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The Prime Minister has reappointed Sir Charlie Mayfield as a Trustee of the British Museum for a four year term from 1 June 2022 until 31 May 2026.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:00pm, 16 March 2022

—————————————————————

[DCMS/Wolfson Museums and Galleries Improvement Fund 2022-24](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/dcmswolfson-museums-and-galleries-improvement-fund-2022-24?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=fe77d3bd-0269-4d66-a64c-9cc1553fdecc&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Application guidance for the DCMS/Wolfson Fund, which is launching a new round of funding worth £4 million over the next two years.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:15am, 17 March 2022

—————————————————————