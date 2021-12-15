(AGENPARL) – mer 15 dicembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport UK Business Data Survey 2020 Page summary: The UK Business Data Survey 2020 gathers evidence on the importance and awareness of data use for…

The UK Business Data Survey 2020 gathers evidence on the importance and awareness of data use for UK businesses.

Added the following attachments: 1) UK Business Data Survey 2020: detailed findings 2) UK Business Data Survey 2020 results and 3) Pre-release access list for UKBDS 2020 December 2021 publication.

9:30am, 14 December 2021

[Exquisite Charles II ebony longcase clock worth over £3 million at risk of leaving UK](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/exquisite-charles-ii-ebony-longcase-clock-worth-over-3-million-at-risk-of-leaving-uk?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=0f368c0c-7065-490e-8010-8757b8c8b849&utm_content=daily)

A temporary export bar has been placed on a rare ebony longcase clock dating to the 17th century

First published.

11:00am, 14 December 2021

