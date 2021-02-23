martedì, Febbraio 23, 2021
DAILY UPDATE FROM GOV.UK FOR: ALL TYPES OF DOCUMENT ABOUT ALL TOPICS BY DEPARTMENT FOR CULTURE, MEDIA & SPORT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mar 23 febbraio 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for:
All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport
—————————————————————–
Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on the phased return of elite sport: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-on-phased-return-of-sport-and-recreation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ebb6e206-b830-4d52-8b7d-e35fc52aaa25&utm_content=daily
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
Guidance for elite athletes and coaches on the phased return of elite sport.
Change made:
Updated with additional information on international travel
Time updated:
10:35am, 22 February 2021
Coronavirus (COVID-19): Keeping children safe from abuse and harm: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-keeping-children-safe-from-abuse-and-harm?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=7cc5c463-f766-42a2-91b8-0feac9cd94ec&utm_content=daily
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
Advice for parents and carers about the main risks children may be particularly vulnerable to at this time and information about available help and support.
Change made:
Added extra links to support to help keep children safe.
Time updated:
1:57pm, 22 February 2021
Coronavirus (COVID-19): keeping children safe online: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-keeping-children-safe-online?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=3f243c96-64ba-4b95-a4f6-f94fb859a57f&utm_content=daily
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
Advice and guidance to help parents and carers to keep children safe online during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Change made:
Links to extra resources added to help keep children safe from online harm.
Time updated:
1:57pm, 22 February 2021
Government response to the House of Lords Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/government-response-to-the-house-of-lords-select-committee-on-artificial-intelligence?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=91f25006-a51c-4d8f-85c8-85cdd48cffb2&utm_content=daily

