[Future Tech Forum Chair’s report](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/future-tech-forum-chairs-report?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=ac34acb5-c7fe-44fe-a531-a44594f98465&utm_content=daily)

Publication of the Future Tech Forum Chair’s report, bringing together discussions at the Forum on the medium to long-term vision for future technology.

First published.

8:00am, 8 June 2022

[Applying for the Youth Investment Fund pilot](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/applying-for-the-youth-investment-fund-pilot?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=b20c4799-b765-4fb9-8570-d1d2ce4b2f39&utm_content=daily)

Funding available to pilot at least four new youth facilities in advance of the launch of phase 2.

Updated to reflect deadline has extended to 3 July 2022.

4:51pm, 8 June 2022

