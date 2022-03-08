(AGENPARL) – mar 08 marzo 2022 Daily update from GOV.UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport New laws to end mobile coverage ‘no bar blues’ Page summary: Plans to erase mobile coverage ‘not spots’ in rural areas and roll out next-gene…
Daily update from GOV.UK for:
All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport
[New laws to end mobile coverage ‘no bar blues’](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-laws-to-end-mobile-coverage-no-bar-blues?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=6ec1f941-c05c-4a75-8eac-2eebda783b05&utm_content=daily)
Plans to erase mobile coverage ‘not spots’ in rural areas and roll out next-generation 5G will be accelerated under new barrier-busting laws.
First published.
9:17am, 7 March 2022
[Enabling safe and effective volunteering during coronavirus (COVID-19)](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/enabling-safe-and-effective-volunteering-during-coronavirus-covid-19?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=275e3dc3-5c7b-4ad0-aca3-adda7018e8b5&utm_content=daily)
This guidance aims to help organisations and groups understand how to safely and effectively involve volunteers during the pandemic.
Page updated to reflect government’s ‘Plan for living with COVID-19’.
2:25pm, 7 March 2022
The March 2022 edition of the monthly DCMS cyber security newsletter.
First published.
2:50pm, 7 March 2022
