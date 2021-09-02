(AGENPARL) – gio 02 settembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Patrick Dillon appointed as Interim Chair of the Theatres Trust Page summary: The Secretary of State has appointed Patrick Dillon as the Inte…
[Patrick Dillon appointed as Interim Chair of the Theatres Trust](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/patrick-dillon-appointed-as-interim-chair-of-the-theatres-trust?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=d482c965-c5f3-43cd-9603-678bb778a46c&utm_content=daily)
Page summary:
The Secretary of State has appointed Patrick Dillon as the Interim Chair of the Theatres Trust from 01 September 2021 to 31 December 2021, or until a new substantive Chair has been appointed, whichever is sooner.
Change made:
First published.
Time updated:
12:00pm, 1 September 2021
—————————————————————
[Enabling safe and effective volunteering during coronavirus (COVID-19)](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/enabling-safe-and-effective-volunteering-during-coronavirus-covid-19?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=845dcdb9-f9d7-4f2b-ac15-249e02fd3803&utm_content=daily)
Page summary:
This guidance aims to help organisations and groups understand how to safely and effectively involve volunteers during the pandemic.
Change made:
Updated external guidance links.
Time updated:
12:22pm, 1 September 2021
