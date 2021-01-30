DAILY UPDATE FROM GOV.UK FOR: ALL TYPES OF DOCUMENT ABOUT ALL TOPICS BY DEPARTMENT FOR CULTURE, MEDIA & SPORT

(AGENPARL) – sab 30 gennaio 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Taking Part survey: Ad-hoc statistical releases

Page summary:

This page lists links to ad-hoc statistical analyses on the Taking Part survey that have not been included in our standard publications.

Change made:

Supplementary data table uploaded – adult craft participation.

Time updated:

9:30am, 29 January 2021

Ad hoc Statistical Analysis for surveys: 2020/21 Quarter 4

Page summary:

A list of additional ad hoc analysis not included in our standard publications.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 29 January 2021

King George III's watch at risk of leaving the country

Page summary:

A temporary export bar has been placed on a watch owned by King George III worth more than £2 million

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

2:04pm, 29 January 2021

Page summary:

This document is a consultation which seeks views on proposals for changes to Gambling Commission fees.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

2:09pm, 29 January 2021

Apply for the Youth Covid-19 Support Fund

