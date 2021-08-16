(AGENPARL) – lun 16 agosto 2021 Daily update from GOV.UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Prime Minister announced £232 million investment to support GB and Northern Ireland athletes path to Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games…
[Prime Minister announced £232 million investment to support GB and Northern Ireland athletes path to Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-announced-232-million-investment-to-support-gb-and-northern-ireland-athletes-path-to-paris-2024-olympic-and-paralympic-games?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=9348dcdf-6bbd-4d45-8389-9e3880f493e4&utm_content=daily)
The Prime Minister and Culture Secretary have announced that the Government will provide £232 million to support Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
First published.
5:00pm, 15 August 2021
