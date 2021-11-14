(AGENPARL) – dom 14 novembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Two-minute silence as the nation remembers Page summary: A national two-minute silence will take place today to remember all those who have d…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport

—————————————————————

[Two-minute silence as the nation remembers](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/two-minute-silence-as-the-nation-remembers?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ea24a4aa-0920-4080-aebc-bcf1a081ef44&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

A national two-minute silence will take place today to remember all those who have died in conflict

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:15am, 14 November 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this