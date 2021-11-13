(AGENPARL) – sab 13 novembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Natalie Ceeney CBE and Dr Rashmi Becker MBE have been reappointed to the board of Sport England Page summary: The Secretary of State has reap…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport

—————————————————————

[Natalie Ceeney CBE and Dr Rashmi Becker MBE have been reappointed to the board of Sport England](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/natalie-ceeney-cbe-and-dr-rashmi-becker-mbe-have-been-reappointed-to-the-board-of-sport-england?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ae168175-eb43-4587-b552-106c2d0874f9&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The Secretary of State has reappointed Natalie Ceeney CBE as a Board Member (Deputy Chair) until 31 May 2022. Dr Rashmi Becker MBE has been reappointed as a Board Member until 22 July 2024.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:00pm, 12 November 2021

—————————————————————

[National Data Strategy Forum](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/national-data-strategy-forum?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=e4c10615-cb17-483a-b5f3-ff9dd9c0cccd&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The National Data Strategy Forum was created to ensure that a diverse range of perspectives continue to inform the implementation of the National Data Strategy.

Change made:

Added blog post.

Time updated:

12:00pm, 12 November 2021

—————————————————————

[National Data Strategy](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/national-data-strategy?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=26601f3a-c9d9-49a6-9168-3b2486d3c844&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The National Data Strategy (NDS) is an ambitious, pro-growth strategy that drives the UK in building a world-leading data economy while ensuring public trust in data use.

Change made:

Added blog post.

Time updated:

12:08pm, 12 November 2021

—————————————————————

[18th-Century Tipu Sultan Throne Finial worth £1.5 million at risk of leaving UK](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/18th-century-tipu-sultan-throne-finial-worth-15-million-at-risk-of-leaving-uk?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=b11bf273-8d59-4143-b725-00c7116a2851&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

A temporary export bar has been placed on a tiger’s head finial from the gold-covered throne of Tipu Sultan

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

2:06pm, 12 November 2021

—————————————————————

[Guidance for 2021 Remembrance Sunday commemorations](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/guidance-for-2021-remembrance-sunday-commemorations?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=c36ae5c0-5797-41e4-af6f-5ef65849d238&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This page provides events information for those attending the 2021 Remembrance Sunday commemorations at the Cenotaph in London.

Change made:

Added order of service document.

Time updated:

2:12pm, 12 November 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this