UK digital identity & attributes trust framework: updated version
Page summary:
An updated version of digital identity trust framework following previous feedback, plus an invitation to express an interest in testing the framework.
Change made:
Added UK digital identity and attributes trust framework – delegated authority guidance.
Time updated:
10:49am, 6 August 2021
Tate Annual Report and Accounts 2020 to 2021
Page summary:
This report covers the annual report and accounts for the Tate from 2020 to 2021.
Change made:
First published.
Time updated:
10:50am, 6 August 2021
Page summary:
The live events sector is set to get a boost with a world-leading government-backed insurance scheme worth over £750 million, which will help them plan events with confidence through to next year, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced today (5 August).
Change made:
Added further stakeholder reactions.
Time updated:
11:15am, 6 August 2021
