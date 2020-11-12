(AGENPARL) – gio 12 novembre 2020 Daily update from GOV.​UK.

All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport

What you need to know and do to export or import objects of cultural interest from 1 January 2021.

Arts Council England offices are still closed so please contact them by email.

12:42pm, 11 November 2020

John Whittingdale’s Speech at Open Data Institute Summit 2020: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/john-whittingdales-speech-at-open-data-institute-summit-2020?utm_source=4c6ca609-1347-454a-b91e-41be7ad667ad&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=daily

Opening remarks from the Minister for Media and Data

First published.

4:18pm, 11 November 2020

Extra Bank Holiday to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/extra-bank-holiday-to-mark-the-queens-platinum-jubilee-in-2022?utm_source=eee431eb-b2aa-4ef4-bde4-c6920cf12ecd&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=daily

Culture Secretary announces plans to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

First published.

12:15am, 12 November 2020

All types of document about all topics by Prime Minister’s Office, 10 Downing Street

Slides to accompany coronavirus data briefing: 11 November: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/slides-to-accompany-coronavirus-data-briefing-11-november?utm_source=687e7638-f8f1-4565-9f92-fa65c3a9ed69&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=daily

Slides on coronavirus presented by Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

First published.

10:01am, 11 November 2020

PM hails ‘herculean effort’ of life science companies to defeat coronavirus: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-hails-herculean-effort-of-life-science-companies-to-defeat-coronavirus?utm_source=ca61f231-97d4-48cf-bbaf-69dedc3598f2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=daily

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a discussion with heads of leading life science and pharmaceutical companies on coronavirus and the prevention of future pandemics.

First published.

7:31pm, 11 November 2020

Cabinet Office

This notice is provided in accordance with data protection legislation which incorporates the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

Edited section 1 – data also includes date and time of last login, session duration, IP address and failed login attempts.

3:03pm, 11 November 2020

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

National security and investment: proposed legislative reforms: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/national-security-and-investment-proposed-reforms?utm_source=0e6968f4-138a-49f0-b76e-30bb788236d2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=daily

White paper consultation seeking views on proposed reforms to government’s powers for scrutinising investment for the purposes of protecting national security.

Government response published.

10:27am, 11 November 2020

National Security and Investment Bill 2020: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/national-security-and-investment-bill-2020?utm_source=2a6f1896-0ba3-4d5a-8bc2-760a149ba168&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=daily

Documents relating to the National Security and Investment Bill (NSI).

First published.

10:28am, 11 November 2020

National Security and Investment Bill 2020: factsheets: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/national-security-and-investment-bill-2020-factsheets?utm_source=e4935cd9-5a81-4b3c-a153-a8d40f6fdda7&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=daily

These factsheets provide more information about each of the provisions in the act.

First published.

10:29am, 11 November 2020

National security and investment: mandatory notification sectors: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/national-security-and-investment-mandatory-notification-sectors?utm_source=3912c754-dd78-467a-b7ee-d828eaa22360&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=daily

