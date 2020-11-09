lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
DAILY UPDATE FROM GOV.UK

(AGENPARL) – lun 09 novembre 2020 Daily update from GOV.​UK.
Social media giants agree package of measures with UK Government to tackle vaccine disinformation: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/social-media-giants-agree-package-of-measures-with-uk-government-to-tackle-vaccine-disinformation?utm_source=50798be0-9a31-4f26-a0c9-30f8cd11beb7&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=daily
Platforms and UK government agree a package of measures to reduce vaccine disinformation
First published.
8:30pm, 8 November 2020
Drones to fight fires and deliver COVID-19 supplies are first to receive share of over £33 million government funding: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/drones-to-fight-fires-and-deliver-covid-19-supplies-are-first-to-receive-share-of-over-33-million-government-funding?utm_source=1b156a47-c193-40df-8ff9-1c90ed6c72be&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=daily
Government announces the first wave of winners receiving government funding for ground-breaking aviation projects solving major global challenges,
First published.
12:15am, 9 November 2020

