DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, dom 19 luglio 2020

Between yesterday and today, the Ministry of Health received 1165 COVID-19 test results; out of the 1165 results received 1 was positive for COVID-19. The confirmed case was imported on the Delta flight 656 from Atlanta on 17 July. We are in the process of contact tracing for this case.

There are 11 test results are pending. These cases are being investigated further to ensure correct public health action is taken. Such situations do arise from time to time and the Ministry takes all precautions necessary to protect the public’s health. Out of an abundance of caution, the 11 individuals with pending results are being treated as potential cases and are isolated with public health supervision.

The Ministry’s COVID-19 case management team is conducting contact tracing in all instances as a preventive measure. Public health advice has been provided to potential close contacts, in order to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19; this includes the 14-day quarantine of persons identified as close contacts.

Bermuda now has 153 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

▪ there are 7 active cases, who are

▪ all are under active public health monitoring, and

▪ none are hospitalized or in critical care;

▪ a total of 137 have recovered, and

▪ the total deceased remains 9.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 59 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The average age of all deceased cases is 74 and the age range is 57 to 91 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

▪ 49 are Imported

▪ 85 are Local transmission, with known contact

▪ 18 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and

▪ 1 is under investigation

Bermuda’s country status is “Sporadic Cases” and the seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is less than 1.

Minister Wilson said, “I am sure every new case is disheartening news for all of us – not least for the individuals affected and their families and close contacts. Contact tracing begins immediately with every new or suspect case to assure everyone’s safety.”

Public health measures such as mask-wearing, hand hygiene, physical distancing as well as stringent cleaning and disinfection schedules all help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public places and workplaces.

Employers are encouraged to implement their own return-to-work policies which may include a 14-day quarantine after travel and a return to work after the day-14 test result is negative. This is especially important in settings with vulnerable populations such as rest homes.

The Government would also like to take the opportunity to clarify speculation regarding People’s Pharmacy.

The Government does not identify any business or establishment unless there is a public health reason to do so.

However, there is speculation that the person who broke quarantine on Wednesday, that was mentioned at Thursday’s press conference, was an employee of People’s Pharmacy. That is not true and we would ask persons to refrain from damaging speculation.

The Government has effectively dealt with the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic by being extra cautious to ensure that we minimise the risk to the community.

What is most important is that all persons follow the public health guidelines which will ensure that we keep the virus at bay while we reopen our economy.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/daily-covid-19-update