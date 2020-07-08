DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE – 8 JULY

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, mer 08 luglio 2020

Today there were 220 test results received by the Ministry of Health, and one was positive for COVID-19.

The new case was imported on the Delta flight from Atlanta on 7th July 2020.

Bermuda has 149 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

there are 3 active cases, who are

all under active public health monitoring, and

none is hospitalized or in critical care;

a total of 137 have recovered, and

the total deceased remains 9.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 60 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The average age of all deceased cases is 74 and the age range is 57 to 91 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

45 are Imported

85 are Local transmission, with known contact

16 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and

3 are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status is “Sporadic Cases”. The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is below 1.

The Minister of Health the Hon. Kim Wilson JP MP said, “We have received a lot of questions about the quarantine requirements for travelers. The answers are all on our website under the “travel” section of the coronavirus.gov.bm website and we invite the public to visit the site for all their questions. We have also produced an infographic to explain the rules, which apply to everyone.

In addition, we have been fielding many questions about the quarantine requirements for persons on the flights with positive cases. All passengers received email communication from the Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit explaining their next steps, which are to quarantine (as they were instructed at the airport) depending on their testing status, wear a mask and practice physical distancing, and monitor and report their symptoms as instructed. Any passengers needing to quarantine beyond the standard prescribed for them will be contacted by public health officials. For example, if they were a close contact of an individuals who tested positive on a flight. In that case, they will be informed of the particulars of their quarantine requirements. However, ALL arriving passengers must monitor their health for 14 days (if applicable for length of stay) and take their temperature twice daily and record their symptoms on a symptom log provided. Also, they should limit their exposure to others in the community, as much as practicable, for 14 days.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/daily-covid-19-update-8-july