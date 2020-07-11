sabato, Luglio 11, 2020
DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE – 10 JULY

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 11 luglio 2020

Today there were 393 test results received by the Ministry of Health, and one was positive for COVID-19. The new case was imported on yesterday’s Air Canada flight.

Bermuda has 150 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

  •   there are 4 active cases, who are
  •   all under active public health monitoring, and
  •   none is hospitalized or in critical care;
  •   a total of 137 have recovered, and
  •   the total deceased remains 9.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 60 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The average age of all deceased cases is 74 and the age range is 57 to 91 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

  •   46 are Imported
  •   85 are Local transmission, with known contact
  •   16 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and
  •   3 are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status is “Sporadic Cases”. The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is below 1.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/daily-covid-19-update-10-july

