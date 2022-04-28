(AGENPARL) – gio 28 aprile 2022 Luca FERRARI AMBASCIATORE D’ITALIA IN CINA

A career Diplomat, Ambassador Ferrari joined the Foreign and Diplomatic Service in 1986. He was posted in Moscow and subsequently in Washington, D.C. He then served as Executive Assistant to the Foreign Minister and was later promoted Director for Near Eastern Affairs, a position that he held until his (second) departure for Washington, D.C., in 2005. In the US, Mr. Ferrari served as Minister Counselor for Public and Legislative Affairs. He was Deputy Head of Mission of the Italian Embassy in Madrid, Deputy General Director for Global Affairs and Central Director for Economic and Financial Multilateral Cooperation at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador of Italy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In October 2019 Mr. Ferrari was nominated Ambassador of Italy to the People’s Republic of China. Ambassador Ferrari holds an MA in Political Science from the University of Rome.

Paola PISANO PROFESSORESSA UNIVERSITA’ DI TORINO

EX MINISTRO INNOVAZIONE E DIGITALIZZAZIONE

Currently Professor of Innovation Management and Business Model Innovation at the University of Turin. She has been Minister of Technological Innovation and Digitalization. Previously, she has been the Deputy Mayor in charge of innovation and Smart City in Turin. She has also been the President of the Company Commission of the IT department at the University of Turin and the Director of the Centre for Multidisciplinary Technological Innovation (IcxT) at the same university. She graduated in 1999 in Economics and Business Administration at the University of Turin. She gained an MBA in Management and a PHD in Finance at University of Turin. Main research fields: Innovation Management, Start Ups, Digital and Social Ventures, New Technology (3D printing). In 2018 she was nominated ‘The most influential woman in the digital industry’ by magazine Digitalic Mag.

Federico RAMPINI GIORNALISTA E SAGGISTA

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Federico Rampini is the US based global columnist of Corriere della Sera. Previously US Chief Correspondent of La Repubblica. He has been based in New York since 2009.As a White House correspondent, covered the international trips of US presidents.

From 2004 to 2009 he has been China and Asia bureau chief, based in Beijing. As a foreign correspondent his past assignments included Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt.

He was visiting professor at the University of California, Berkeley, at

Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and at the MBA of the Business School SDA-Bocconi in Milano. He is also the author of more than twenty essays on immigration and globalization, technology, China, India. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Affairs, in New York and Washington DC.

LA CINA E LE NUOVE TECNOLOGIE

RELATORI

RELATORI

Yan LI CEO NIU TECHNOLOGY

Dr. Li is the current Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & COO of NIU Technologies. He was previously Principal at KKR Capstone and also worked at McKinsey & Company. He started his career as a senior research engineer at Qualcomm Inc.

He received an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a doctorate from Stanford University.

NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-mopeds across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Bo LIU SENIOR PERFORMANCE ENGINEER – BYD

TOTAL SOLUTIONS FOR E-MOBILITY

Mr. Liu is currently working as Senior Performance Engineer at BYD Automotive Engineering Institute. He got his Bachelor and Master degree in Automotive Engineering from Coventry University. He also received his Ph.D. from the University of Birmingham.

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. BYD is a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions, including Auto, Electronics, New Energy, and Rail Transit globally, with operations in more than 400 cities in over 70 countries and regions overseas.

Zhen ZHANG DIRECTOR ENGINEERING AND AUTOMATION –

ST MICROELECTRONICS

STS DRIVING A SMARTER & INNOVATIVE WORLD IN SHENZHEN

Mr. Zhang joined in STM just after graduate from South China University of Technology, over the past 17 years, and have been working as process engineer, equipment engineer, equipment manager, and central engineering and automation director.

He started STS automation and smart manufacturing journey, driving STS as the pioneer in ST BEM&T, STS smart manufacturing pilot is recognized as National Quality Standard by China Association for Quality, sponsored by Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, PRC.

STMicroelectronics creates circuits present in. Our technology is found everywhere microelectronics makes a positive contribution to people’s lives. Chips from ST embedding the most advanced innovations are an essential part of products as diverse as cars and key fobs, giant factory machines and data center power supplies, washing machines and hard disks, smartphones and home appliances.

Wanyu HE CEO – XKOOL TECHNOLOGY

NEW GENERATION OF ARCHITECTURAL DIGITAL LANGUAGE

Wanyu He is a computational architect from Shenzhen. She studied at the Berlage Institute in the Netherlands, and worked on her doctor project of Artificial Intelligence and Space Architecture at FIU in the US. She was senior architect for the Office of Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) for 8 years and she is currently the CEO of XKool Technology.

Xkool Technology is leading producer of AI based software for architectural design and pioneers in incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the disciplines of architecture and urban design.

Philip F. YUAN PROFESSOR – TONGJI UNIVERSITY

ARCHITECTURAL INTELLIGENCE:

CRAFTING ROBOTICS IN THE SOCIAL NETWORKS

Philip F. Yuan is Associate Dean, tenured professor of the College of Architecture and Urban Planning (CAUP) at Tongji University. He is also Editor in Chief of Architectural Intelligence.

Yuan founded Digital FUTURES Association and Archi-Union Architects based in Shanghai. Archi-Union focuses on applying experimental research to practical projects, combining traditional Chinese culture and digital construction technology, and exploring the symbiotic relationship of nature, urbanism, and architecture. With over 16 publications in the realm of computational design and robotic fabrication, he has also participated in Venice biennale, Chicago biennale, Milan triennial, Russian biennale.

Carlo RATTI PROFESSOR, DIRECTOR MIT SENSEABLE CITY LAB

SENSEABLE CITIES

Carlo Ratti is an architect and engineer by training, amd professor at MIT, where he directs the Senseable City Lab, and is a founding partner of the international design and innovation office Carlo Ratti Associati.

CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati is an international design and innovation office based in Turin, Italy, with branches in New York City and London. Drawing on Carlo Ratti’s research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the office is currently involved in many projects across the globe, embracing every scale of intervention – from product design to installations to architecture and urban planning.

Lin GAO DEAN OF GLOBAL CENTER – MIDEA

HUMANIZING TECHNOLOGY:

FRIENDLY SOLUTION FOR SMART APPLIANCES

Lin Gao is the Dean of Global Center at MIDEA Academy created by Midea Group as center for training first-class employees and providing employees with opportunities and space for sustainable development. Midea has invested more than 30 million yuan in training every year in recent years, providing systematic training for employees at all levels, including corporate culture, management skills, professional skills, etc., and create professional talents suitable for the internationalization strategy of beauty in an all-round way.

Midea Group is a Fortune 500 company, with robust business growth across multiple sectors specialized in home appliances.

Binghui ZHU TECH. SENIOR TRAINER – HUAWEI

THE IMPLEMENTATION OF 5G WITH REAL USE CASES

During his presentation he highlighted the importance of The lectures will focus on the role of 5G networks combined with other smart digital technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things and data analysis Zhu Binghui is currently the 5G Technology and Application Senior Trainer at Huawei and graduated from South China University of Technology. With 17 years of experience in the telecom industry is an expert in wireless technology and has successfully delivered hundreds of consulting and training projects.

Huawei is a global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, and focus in recent years in the development of 5G wireless network technology applied in network transformation and industry application for the next generation technology.

Marco LEPORATI PRESIDENT – SAVINO DEL BENE MAINLAND CHINA

PRESENTE E FUTURO DELLA LOGISTICA IN CINA

Marco Leporati studied a degree in Law at University of Study in Milan. He started his career at Pirelli, in the tires division and then with an Australian company with activities in the food industry. Later he moved to China and since 2000 worked at Savino del Bene Shanghai Branch in the logistics and transportation sector.

Savino del Bene Spa, is an international freight forwarding company with more than one hundred years old history and now with 289 offices worldwide and over 4.300 employees across the five continents. the company manages air, sea, and land transport services through established relationships with the best carriers

Yong ZHOU SECRETARY GENERAL –

ALIBABA BUSINESS SCHOOL

ALIBABA AND CHINA RETAIL’S REVOLUTION

Graduated from the University of Birmingham, UK. In 1997 he started an education consultancy company with 30,000CNY and sold the company to Kaplan -American global education leader for 45 Million USD in 2007, remaining as CEO for 2 years. In 2016, Zhou founded China Campus Network (CCN), a consortium of 28 leading Chinese universities, to assist international students for their education in China. In 2017, Zhou initialed the ‘Belt and Road’ University-Enterprise Alliance for Talent Development (UEA). In 2018, Zhou become the Secretary-General of Alibaba Global Digital Talent Network (GDT) with the aim of sharing the positive impact of the new business paradigm in promoting inclusive development and to inspire and empower entrepreneurs, youth and women worldwide.

Luca DE GASPERI ASIA OPERATIONS DIRECTOR – LUXOTTICA

RAYBAN STORIES

With an Engineering Master’s Degree at University of Study of Padua Mr. De Gasperi is currently the Asia Operations Director of Luxottica with 15 years’ experience in the company of which more than 10 spent in China.

Luxottica is operative in China since 1996 with a fully vertical integrated business and more than 13.000 employees.

In 2020 the Company started with the production of a new concept of smart glasses called “RayBan Stories”.

Tanner TAN CEO – ASIA ASSIST

CHINA DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM

Tanner is currently CEO of Aisa Assist. He has over 20 years’ experience in business development and management.

In recent years, Tanner focused in E-commerce and digital marketing area. Previously he worked as senior management at American Express, WPP group, and Interpublic Group.

Denis BASTIERI PROFESSORE – UNIVERSITÀ DI PADOVA

BLOCKCHAIN IN CINA

Denis Bastieri è Professore presso il Dipartimento di Fisica ed Astronomia “G. Galilei” dell’Università degli Studi di Padova. Affiliato al Centro Interdipartimentale di Studi e Attività Spaziali “G. Colombo” e al Centre for Space Philosophy presso la stessa università. Co-Advisor per l’Internazionalizzazione di Ateneo, Asia Orientale e “Special Advisor” per il Guangdong. Affiliato al Laboratory for Space Research – Hong Kong University. Professore onorario presso la Qiannan Normal College for Nationalities, Duyun, Cina.

Consulente esterno del Working Group Innovation & Technology della Camera di Commercio Italiana in Cina.

Membro del “Gruppo 2003 per la ricerca scientifica”

Rita FATIGUSO GIORNALISTA – IL SOLE 24ORE

LE VALUTE DIGITALI

Rita Fatiguso fa parte della redazione esteri de Il Sole 24 Ore. Scrive dal 2003 di Cina, dove è stata corrispondente da Pechino testimoniando l’ascesa e i cambiamenti dell’era del presidente “core leader” Xi Jinping. Per i tipi del Sole 24 Ore ha scritto i libri inchiesta le Navi delle false griffe dedicato ai fatti e misfatti della globalizzazione e Oltre la Muraglia indagine sul campo tra le PMI italiane in Cina, dal Guangdong allo Jiangsu.

Davide CALI’ Co-CEO – EXPAND

FINTECH IN CHINA

Davide Calì is an Italian executive, researcher and founder, who during his thirty years long career, successfully delivered about 600 IT projects (10% of Fortune 500).

He is a visionary leader and an Innovation expert with a strong interest for R&D strategies, know-how transfer, and go to market plans. He was one of the pioneer of Internet economy in Italy in the “90s and worked in AI for over 20 years. He wrote a dozen of international IT scientific papers, specifically addressing AI-related areas such as Smart Agents, Expert Systems, NLP, Ontologies, and Machine Learning.

Margot SONG CEO – ENVIROVEST INDUSTRIAL CO

THE GREEN NEW CHINA: ECO-PRIORITY IN DEVELOPMENT

Margot Song is an entrepreneur, Chairman and CEO of EnviroVest Industrial Group and eJnnn Phecda Partners Investment Group. EMBA from Peking University, she studied also at Fudan University, Shanghai. With more than 20 years of experience, she is well versed in investment and operation management in the industrial sector. After 10 years at Bank of China, she founded eJP, orchestrating the acquisition of Meida Nylon Chemical Co., the largest manufacturer of nylon chips. The company grew into a leading player of high-end polyamide chips in Asia working with top-class chemical conglomerates such as BASF and DSM. In 2010, she formed a partnership with One Equity Partners, JP Morgan Chase’s private equity arm, and started to layout the strategic footprint for EnviroVest. She received the Honors of the Star of Italy in 2022.

Harley SEYEDIN PRESIDENT – ALLELON ENERGY PARTNERS and PRESIDENT – AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Harley Seyedin is an international businessman, humanitarian, philanthropist and world recognized China expert.

Currently is the President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in South China. He has personally led the growth of China’s most influential Chamber from 211 to well over 2,300 members, while raising millions of US dollars in charitable contributions. He is the President of Allelon Energy Partners and former President of Sithe Global Pacific (Sithe Global is majority owned by and is the international power arm of the Blackstone Group).

From 2010 to 2018 Harley served as Vice Chairman for U.S.-China Economic and Trade Policy of the Asia Pacific Council of American Chambers of Commerce. He holds a doctorate from University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas.

Riccardo BARBARO GENERAL MANAGER – IMQ CHINA

CHINESE EV CAR AND THEIR VALIDATION FOR THE MARKETS

Riccardo Barbaro is currently the General Manager of IMQ with over 20 years’ experience in the company. He has an Engineering Bachelor at University of Study of Palermo.

IMQ is one of Europe’s top players in the field of conformity assessment. Backed by almost 70 years of operation, the group specializing in certifying the safety, quality and performance of their work and their products offering testing, inspections and audits to support all the major sectors of the manufacturing and service industries.

Jonathan LIU CHAIRMAN – BEIGENE BIOLOGICS

Jonathan Liu, Ph.D., DVM, joined BeiGene in 2018 and currently serves as Chief Executive, Bio-Island Initiative & Chairman of the Board, BeiGene Guangzhou Biologics, Ltd. Co. He joined BeiGene from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) where he held the position of Head of China Pharmaceutical Development & Manufacturing Sciences (PDMS), responsible for PDMS operations of biologicals, small molecule drugs and vaccine development in the Asia Pacific region. Prior to joining J&J Dr. Liu spent more than 20 years in the industry and has led many drug development projects in CMC, manufacturing, R&D and production facility management

Dr. Liu holds Ph.D. and DVM degrees from Queen’s University in Canada, and from the Hunan Agricultural University in China, respectively. He completed his post-doctoral fellowship in Harvard Medical School.

Maria Pia COSMA SCIENTIST ICREA (CENTRE GENOMIC REGULATION)

THE FRONTIER OF BIOTECHNOLOGICAL SCIENCE

AND ITS APPLICATIONS IN CHINA

Maria Pia Cosma received her PhD in Cellular and Molecular Genetics from the School of Medicine, ‘Federico II’ University of Naples, in 2000. From 1997-2000 she was a Marie Curie Fellow at the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP), Vienna, and postdoctoral fellow in 2000 at the Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM), Naples.

From 2004 to 2010 she was a Lecturer at the European School of Molecular Medicine, and she was an Honorary Associate Investigator at the Institute of Genetics and Biophysics (IGB), Naples, from 2009 to 2015. In April 2010 she moved to Barcelona, Spain, to the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), as a Senior Scientist and as a Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA) Research Professor. She has given many invited talks at major international conferences and Research Institutes.

Valtero CANEPA BRACCO GROUP- HEAD OF CHINA REGION

Valtero Canepa worked for more than 33 years at the Bracco Group, where he made his debut as a medical representative, taking on several roles including Global Marketing Director, Country Manager Italy and Project Leader for product development. In 2013 he moved to China, where he is presently in charge for the mainland and Hong Kong business of the Group, including diagnostic contrast agents and medical devices, with total revenues of more than 150 million euros and employing more than 400 people, including medical and regulatory, production, distribution and promotion, sales and business development.

Thanks to the different assignments in his long career, he developed a very extensive knowledge of the global healthcare market, both for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Fabrizio COSTA ESPERTO – MINISTERO DELL’ECONOMIA E DELLE FINANZE PRESSO AMBASCIATA PECHINO

PROSPETTIVE DI POLITICA INDUSTRIALE ED ENERGETICA

Specialista di economia con esperienza nelle trattative con Enti pubblici e privati nei mercati emergenti. Ha assunto il ruolo di Consigliere economico e finanziario presso l’Ambasciata d’Italia nella la Repubblica Popolare Cinese nel 2017. Mantiene i rapporti con il Ministero delle Finanze e con i fondi finanziari e le istituzioni finanziarie cinesi. Tra le sue mansioni l’analisi delle tendenze macroeconomiche cinesi e degli sviluppi politici; la valutazione di condizioni, tendenze e iniziative di deregolamentazione nei settori bancario, titoli e altri settori finanziari cinesi. In passato, ha ricoperto incarichi di management presso il Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze e presso diverse istituzioni pubbliche e private.

Raffaella MESSINETTI PROFESSORESSA-UNIVERSITA’ LA SAPIENZA

PROTEZIONE DEI DATI PERSONALI E SOCIETA’ DELL’AI

CON “CARATTERISTICHE CINESI”

Full Professor in Private Law at Sapienza – University of Rome –Faculty of Political Science. She is responsible of the courses of Private Law and Fundamental Rights and Security in the Digital Age. She is Director of the Master Program in Ethics, Law and policies of the AI – AI Academy (Sapienza University-Google-TIM). and co-responsible of the course of Foundations of European Law, ML in European Studies-Private Comparative Law, at Istituto Italo-Cinese, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (ZUEL), Wuhan, China.

In the past she was Dean of the Faculty of Political Science, Sociology, Communication and Director of the Research Centre on Child Protection at La Sapienza. Messinetti received her Ph.D. from University of Naples “Federico II”, after a Laurea cum laude in both Political Science- International Relations and Law. Author of many books and essays in the field of Property and Commons; Media and Communication Law; AI Ethics and Law.

Sara MARCHETTA AVVOCATO – CHIOMENTI LAW FIRM

INTERVENTO E PRASSI REGOLATORI

NEL CYBERSPACE E NEL BIG TECH CINESE

Sara Marchetta is a resident partner of Chiomenti Law Firm Beijng Office, and lives in China since 1994. She supports Chinese clients in cross border business in Italy, with focus on SOEs and private group, and Italian clients in company law and investment in China, with focus on corporate governance and ESG. She graduated at University of Venice Ca’ Foscari and obtained a scholarship at Beida University of Beijing in law.

From 2010 to 2014 she was Vice President of China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, and from 2014 to 2017 Vice President of European Union Chamber of Commerce in China (EUCCC). She is currently a Deputy Programme Coordinator for Inter-Pacific Bar Association National Chair of EUCCC Legal and Competition Working Group.

Mariangela PIRA GIORNALISTA – SKY TG24

Journalist and anchor for Sky Tg24, Mariangela Pira is an expert in international politics and finance. After an early career at Ansa in New York, she worked for years in China, collaborating with MF Milano Finanza as well as writing for Italian magazines and newspapers. Since returning to Italy she has directed the China Desk for Class Editori, where she leads in-depth reporting on financial markets for Class CNBC and curates the pages on stocks and markets for Tg5 and the Tg for La7. In collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she leads the Italian diplomacy news program Esteri NewsDossier. She curates the column #3fattori for LinkedIn, explaining each morning in approachable language the key elements that will shape the day financially, economically, and geopolitically. Her column inspired a daily podcast of the same name.

Lucia PASQUALINI CONSOLE GENERALE D’ITALIA A GUANGZHOU

Console Generale d’Italia a Canton (Guangzhou), dal 1 agosto 2018. In carriera diplomatica dal 2002.