martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
Agenparl

D-PHENYLGLYCINE AMINOTRANSFERASE (D-PHGAT) – SUBSTRATE SCOPE AND STRUCTURAL INSIGHTS OF A STEREO-INVERTING BIOCATALYST USED IN THE PREPARATION OF AROMATIC AMINO ACIDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 agosto 2020

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CY01391A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Annabel Serpico, Silvia De Cesare, Jon Marles-Wright, M. Kalim Akhtar, Gary J. Loake, Dominic J. Campopiano
We report the crystal structure and substrate scope of a versatile aminotransferase biocatalyst.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/0NwwlBz2L6Y/D0CY01391A

