D-PHENYLGLYCINE AMINOTRANSFERASE (D-PHGAT) – SUBSTRATE SCOPE AND STRUCTURAL INSIGHTS OF A STEREO-INVERTING BIOCATALYST USED IN THE PREPARATION OF AROMATIC AMINO ACIDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 agosto 2020

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CY01391A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Annabel Serpico, Silvia De Cesare, Jon Marles-Wright, M. Kalim Akhtar, Gary J. Loake, Dominic J. Campopiano

We report the crystal structure and substrate scope of a versatile aminotransferase biocatalyst.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/0NwwlBz2L6Y/D0CY01391A