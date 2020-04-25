sabato, Aprile 25, 2020
Breaking News

STAYING PUT GRANT: DETERMINATION LETTER

MES: SISTO, DA FI IDEE CHIARE, COALIZIONE NON SIGNIFICA IDENTITà IDEE

AçãO IANDA GUINé! DJUNTU LANçA FUNDO ESPECIAL DE APOIO AOS COLETIVOS DE…

CORONAVIRUS: SCHIFANI (FI), BENE GRAVINA, SI CONCLUDA CAMPIONATO CALCIO

NEW PLACES AT SWEDISH UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES TO MEET INCREASED NEED…

INSEGNARE E STUDIARE ON LINE AL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA

PANDEMIA, METà DELLE VITTIME NELLE RSA. TURKSON: “COMUNITà è PRENDERSI CURA DELL’ALTRO”

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2381 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2440 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2427 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

CZECH REPUBLIC: COVID-19 – CZECH GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED A PLAN FOR RELAXING OF RESTRICTIVE MEASURES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 25 aprile 2020

A newly released plan from the Czech government outlines a gradual reopening of shops and services under strict hygiene conditions, between April 20 and June 8. Farmers markets will be the first to reopen, as well as craftsmen and repairers; shops of up to 1,000 square meters will follow. Driving schools and gyms can reopen as of May 11. Restaurants, pubs, and cafes with outdoor gardens and hairdressers can reopen as of May 25. The shopping malls and indoor food businesses will be able to reopen as of June 8.

Czech Republic: COVID-19 – Czech Government Announced a Plan for Relaxing of Restrictive Measures

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/czech-republic-covid-19-czech-government-announced-plan-relaxing-restrictive-measures

Post collegati

CZECH REPUBLIC: COVID-19 – CZECH GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED A PLAN FOR RELAXING OF RESTRICTIVE MEASURES

Redazione

NORWAY: NORWAY EXTENDS SUPPORT TO BUSINESSES DURING THE COVID-19 CRISES

Redazione

EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS – RIAPRE L’ISOLA ECOLOGICA SOLO PER IL VERDE

Redazione

PASTI GARANTITI A FAMIGLIE IN DIFFICOLTÀ CON IL PROGETTO BUON SAMARITANO

Redazione

EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS – INTERVENTI A FAVORE DELLE SOCIETà SPORTIVE DI GATTINARA

Redazione

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: THE CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL RESPONSE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More