(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 25 aprile 2020

A newly released plan from the Czech government outlines a gradual reopening of shops and services under strict hygiene conditions, between April 20 and June 8. Farmers markets will be the first to reopen, as well as craftsmen and repairers; shops of up to 1,000 square meters will follow. Driving schools and gyms can reopen as of May 11. Restaurants, pubs, and cafes with outdoor gardens and hairdressers can reopen as of May 25. The shopping malls and indoor food businesses will be able to reopen as of June 8.

Czech Republic: COVID-19 – Czech Government Announced a Plan for Relaxing of Restrictive Measures

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/czech-republic-covid-19-czech-government-announced-plan-relaxing-restrictive-measures