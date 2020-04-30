CYTO-FRIENDLY POLYMERIZATION AT CELL SURFACES MODULATES CELL FATE BY CLUSTERING CELL-SURFACE RECEPTORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 30 aprile 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,4221-4225
DOI: 10.1039/C9SC06385D, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Jing Qi, Weishuo Li, Xiaoling Xu, Feiyang Jin, Di Liu, Yan Du, Jun Wang, Xiaoying Ying, Jian You, Yongzhong Du, Jiansong Ji
Cell-surface polymerization of anti-CD20 aptamer modified macromer to induce CD20 receptor clustering, and effectively initiate the apoptotic signals in cells.
