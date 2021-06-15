(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ02460D, Paper

Jun Cheng, Chengrong Lu, Bei Zhao

A series of rare earth metal complexes (Sm (1), Eu(2), Y(3), Yb(4), Lu(5)) based on Trost ligand were synthesized and well characterized, which catalyzed the cycloaddition of carbon dioxide and…

