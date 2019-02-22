22 Febbraio 2019
POLCEVERA GENOVA, VERTICE TRA SINDACATI E COMMISSARIO SULLE MODALITA' PER LA RICOSTRUZIONE

Cyclization Reaction Dynamics of an Inverse Type Diarylethene Derivative as Revealed by Time-Resolved Absorption and Fluorescence Spectroscopies

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 22 febbraio 2019

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2019, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/C8CP07393G, Paper
Hikaru Sotome, Daichi Kitagawa, Tatsumoto Nakahama, Syoji Ito, Seiya Kobatake, Masahiro Irie, Hiroshi Miyasaka
Photocyclization reaction dynamics of an inverse type diarylethene derivative　was investigated in alkane solutions by means of ultrafast laser spectroscopies. Femtosecond transient absorption spectroscopy showed that the Franck-Condon state formed by…
