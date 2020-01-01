giovedì, Aprile 16, 2020
CYCLE 27 COS FUV SPECTROSCOPIC SENSITIVITY MONITOR

(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, gio 16 aprile 2020
Click on Dataset or Target Name entries to preview information on data set.

Click on Ref entries to display list of published papers.

Click on Proposal ID entries to display information on observing program.

Records with a @ character next to the mark button are proprietary, and may only be retrieved by authorized users.

Click on top column headers to sort the table on the column contents.
Click on bottom column headers for more information about the data in that column.

Fonte/Source: http://archive.stsci.edu/proposal_search.php?mission=hst&id=15773

CYCLE 27 COS FUV SPECTROSCOPIC SENSITIVITY MONITOR

