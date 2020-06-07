CYBER SECURITY INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEER (M/F)

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 07 giugno 2020

Type:

Engineer

Contract type:

Permanent contract

Place:

Belvaux

Context

In this new position, within our Information Systems Unit, you will be working under the coordination and supervision of the Information Systems Security Officer. You have the opportunity to be part of operational implementation of the Information Systems Security Policy of LIST and related security projects in the area of software components, applications, databases, as well as components of the IT and telecom technical infrastructure.

You will be working together with other teams in the Information Systems Unit in order to support of the research, administrative and technical departments. You help to guarantee the security of the the components (applicative and technical) that make up the information systems.

Description

You will be mainly in charge of:

Participate in the architecture and design of IS security solutions

Manage or participate in IT security solutions implementation projects

Analyse, in collaboration with the Services of the Information Systems Unit, the needs of researchers in order to propose adapted IS security measures

Implement controls to ensure the effectiveness of the IS security measures and solutions deployed

Participate in the development and updating of procedures and documents related to IS security

Contribute in the continuous improvement of threat detection mechanisms

Be part of technical IT security audits

Participate in the assessment and analysis of risks and threats related to IS security

Conduct investigations and response operations to cyber incidents

Provide advice and technical assistance in the fields of IS security to research departments and to administrative and technical departments

Participate in the development and implementation of Business Continuity Plan and Business Recovery Plans

Analyse the market and offers of external providers in terms of IT security

Ensure constant monitoring of IT security technologies

Profile

Education

Experience and skills

Proven professional experience (5 years minimum) in the fields of IS security, development and operational implementation of IS security projects and solutions, in a similar position in a company’s Information Systems Department or in an IT services provider. Good knowledge of risk assessment and management related to IT security

Knowledge of IS security audit mechanisms

Good knowledge of project management methods

CISSP or CISM or CEH certification is an asset

Good overall knowledge of IS, IT components of IS architectures (multi-tenant environments) and security in the field of software development cycle (Web and database security) and IT technical fields

Proven knowledge in all or part of the technical components and tools such as: Architecture and network protocols TCP / IP, IPV6, Wifi, mobile telephony, ToIP, DNSSec, SD-WAN Communication protocols: http, https, ssl, ftp, ssh, VPNs, etc. Hardware and software security devices including those related to the web, the Cloud and mobile resources, such as (Firewall, WAF, IDS, IPS; Security gateways for messaging and internet access ; Antivirus and anti-spam ; Encryption solutions) IS security monitoring, supervision and metrological measurement tools Authentication servers AD, ADFS, LDAPS, radius, MFA Office 365 security: CASB, AIP, DLP, etc. Operating systems (VMWare, Windows 10, Windows Server, Linux, Ubuntu, CentOS, Mac OS)

Good knowledge of all/part following technical aspects : Architecture and languages ​​for software application development (LAMP is an asset, javascript, etc.) SIEM solutions (splunk is an asset) Forensic techniques are an asset Security, scan and vulnerability detection tools for IT infrastructure components, DLP and Web applications Containers (docker, kubernetes, etc.) System scripting language (Powershell is an asset, bash, python, etc.) RDBMS databases (Oracle is an asset, MySQL, SQL language)

Autonomous, organised and accurate, methodical approach

Able to work confidentially, high ethical standards

Able to work across the organisation and be initiative

Stress resistant

Client service atti tu de

Good communication skills, both oral and written

Languages

Good level both written and spoken English and French