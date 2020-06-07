lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, TOKYO CHIEDE AI DIPENDENTI DEI NIGHT CLUB DI SOTTOPORSI REGOLARMENTE AL…

EXPORT, DI MAIO: CON PATTO, IMPORTANTE PIANO DI RILANCIO MADE IN ITALY

MARCHE E ABRUZZO, SALVINI: FELICE DI INCONTRARE ASSOCIAZIONI, IMPRENDITORI E FAMIGLIE PER…

CORONAVIRUS IN UCRAINA: IL SOSTEGNO DI AIUTO ALLA CHIESA CHE SOFFRE

REPUBBLICA DEL CONGO. LA DENUNCIA DELL’UNICEF

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS 24%

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA TRINITà è AMORE CHE SALVA IL MONDO

FRANCESCO: VICINO AI PAESI CHE SOFFRONO L’EPIDEMIA DI COVID-19

TEAM EUROPE IS MOBILISING OVER € 334 MILLION (AROUND BDT 31 BILLION)…

GOVERNO: MANDELLI, DA FI NESSUNA CONVERGENZA, PROPOSTE IN INTERESSE PAESE

Agenparl

CYBER SECURITY INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEER (M/F)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 07 giugno 2020

Type:
Engineer
Contract type:
Permanent contract
Place:
Belvaux

Context

In this new position, within our Information Systems Unit, you will be working under the coordination and supervision of the Information Systems Security Officer. You have the opportunity to be part of operational implementation of the Information Systems Security Policy of LIST and related security projects in the area of software components, applications, databases, as well as components of the IT and telecom technical infrastructure.
You will be working together with other teams in the Information Systems Unit in order to support of the research, administrative and technical departments. You help to guarantee the security of the the components (applicative and technical) that make up the information systems.

 

Description

You will be mainly in charge of:

  • Participate in the architecture and design of IS security solutions
  • Manage or participate in IT security solutions implementation projects
  • Analyse, in collaboration with the Services of the Information Systems Unit, the needs of researchers in order to propose adapted IS security measures
  • Implement controls to ensure the effectiveness of the IS security measures and solutions deployed
  • Participate in the development and updating of procedures and documents related to IS security
  • Contribute in the continuous improvement of threat detection mechanisms
  • Be part of technical IT security audits
  • Participate in the assessment and analysis of risks and threats related to IS security 
  • Conduct investigations and response operations to cyber incidents
  • Provide advice and technical assistance in the fields of IS security to research departments and to administrative and technical departments
  • Participate in the development and implementation of Business Continuity Plan and Business Recovery Plans
  • Analyse the market and offers of external providers in terms of IT security
  • Ensure constant monitoring of IT security technologies

Profile

Education

Experience and skills

    Proven professional experience (5 years minimum) in the fields of IS security, development and operational implementation of IS security projects and solutions, in a similar position in a company’s Information Systems Department or in an IT services provider.

  • Good knowledge of risk assessment and management related to IT security

  • Knowledge of IS security audit mechanisms

  • Good knowledge of project management methods

  • CISSP or CISM or CEH certification is an asset

  • Good overall knowledge of IS, IT components of IS architectures (multi-tenant environments) and security in the field of software development cycle (Web and database security) and IT technical fields

  • Proven knowledge in all or part of the technical components and tools such as:
    • Architecture and network protocols TCP / IP, IPV6, Wifi, mobile telephony, ToIP, DNSSec, SD-WAN
    • Communication protocols: http, https, ssl, ftp, ssh, VPNs, etc.
    • Hardware and software security devices including those related to the web, the Cloud and mobile resources, such as (Firewall, WAF, IDS, IPS; Security gateways for messaging and internet access; Antivirus and anti-spam; Encryption solutions)
    • IS security monitoring, supervision and metrological measurement tools
    • Authentication servers AD, ADFS, LDAPS, radius, MFA
    • Office 365 security: CASB, AIP, DLP, etc.
    • Operating systems (VMWare, Windows 10, Windows Server, Linux, Ubuntu, CentOS, Mac OS)
  • Good knowledge of all/part following technical aspects:
    • Architecture and languages ​​for software application development (LAMP is an asset, javascript, etc.)
    • SIEM solutions (splunk is an asset)
    • Forensic techniques are an asset
    • Security, scan and vulnerability detection tools for IT infrastructure components, DLP and Web applications
    • Containers (docker, kubernetes, etc.)
    • System scripting language (Powershell is an asset, bash, python, etc.)
    • RDBMS databases (Oracle is an asset, MySQL, SQL language)
  • Autonomous, organised and accurate, methodical approach
  • Able to work confidentially, high ethical standards
  • Able to work across the organisation and be initiative
  • Stress resistant
  • Client service attitude
  • Good communication skills, both oral and written

Languages

  • Good level both written and spoken English and French

Share this page:

Fonte/Source: https://www.list.lu/jobs/job-opportunities/job-offer/corp-2020-003/

Post collegati

CYBER SECURITY INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEER (M/F)

Redazione

EU MARKET SURVEILLANCE CONFERENCE – FACING THE CHALLENGES

Redazione

Há 103 ANOS, ACONTECIA O PRIMEIRO CONGRESSO PAULISTA DE ESTRADAS DE RODAGEM

Redazione

£1.6 MILLION OF CYCLING AND WALKING MEASURES TO BE DELIVERED IN BIRMINGHAM

Redazione

CON CAMERA D’ESTATE L’UNIONE MUSICALE RICOMINCIA L’ATTIVITà CONCERTISTICA DAL VIVO

Redazione

STRUTTURA E REGOLE DI SVOLGIMENTO DELL’ESAME DI ECONOMIA DEL TURISMO EGST

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More