venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
CYBER RESILIENCE AND DIPLOMACY IN INDIA

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 21 agosto 2020

Technology has consistently played a key role in the modernization and nation-building project of independent India’s state and society, and information and communications technology (ICT) became a centrepiece of its post-liberalization economic growth trajectory. Since the 1990s, India has developed a strategic edge in cyberspace, building one of the most competitive ICT industries and workforces and becoming a frontrunner in using ICT for e-government and public service delivery. In the past decade, internet access grew exponentially and at a faster rate than in any other large economy, making India’s online population the second largest after China. The pace and scale of India’s digital transformation have exposed its society and state to mounting cybersecurity threats, and India became a chief source and target of cyberattacks. Drawing on a comprehensive collection of primary sources on cyber incidents and policies in India, this Digital Dialogue paper illustrates how successive Indian governments have sought to balance economic, political and security imperatives linked to the digital transformation. It traces the evolution of India’s legal, strategic and institutional cyber resilience landscape, and demonstrates how this evolving landscape has shaped its cyber diplomacy in bilateral, multilateral and multistakeholder fora in general as well as the scope of cooperation with the European Union (EU) in this field in particular.

Featured image: 

Photo Credit: J_UK / Shutterstock

Source publication: 
EU Cyber Direct
Link: 
Read the full article
Date: 
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Featured in R&A: 
1
Author: 
Hannes Ebert
Kate Saslow
Thorsten Wetzling

Fonte/Source: https://www.gmfus.org/commentary/cyber-resilience-and-diplomacy-india

