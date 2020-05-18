CUZN2INTE4 QUANTUM DOTS-A NOVEL NANOSTRUCTURE EMPLOYING A GREEN SYNTHESIS ROUTE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 18 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,18560-18564
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02980G, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Libin Kuriakose, N. J. Simi, V. V. Ison
On the synthesis of novel Cd and Pb free quaternary QDs using green synthesis.
