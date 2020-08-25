martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
Breaking News

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

THE SEVENTH MEETING OF THE U.S.-JAPAN COMPREHENSIVE DIALOGUE ON SPACE

THE SEVENTH MEETING OF THE U.S.-JAPAN COMPREHENSIVE DIALOGUE ON SPACE

OFSTED STATEMENT ON NEW OFQUAL BOARD COMMITTEE

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT TO THE SUPREME COURT: 25 AUGUST 2020

DESIGNATION OF PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA (PRC) FOREIGN NATIONAL AND HONG KONG…

LINAS LINKEVIčIUS AND SOUTH AFRICAN MINISTER OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS DISCUSS WAYS TO…

DESIGNATION OF PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA (PRC) FOREIGN NATIONAL AND HONG KONG…

DESIGNATION OF PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA (PRC) FOREIGN NATIONAL AND HONG KONG…

CONTE, SALVINI: ANTONIO È BRAVO E RIMANE, VA ESONERATO L’ALTRO

Agenparl

CUTTING SURGICAL ROBOTS DOWN TO SIZE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 25 agosto 2020 Teleoperated surgical robots are becoming commonplace in operating rooms, but many are massive (sometimes taking up an entire room) and difficult to manipulate. Medical researchers and engineers have now created the mini-RCM, a surgical robot the size of a tennis ball that weighs as much as a penny, and performed significantly better than manually operated tools in delicate mock-surgical procedures.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200825110543.htm

Post collegati

FILE NUMBER: 1059-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WJ2XFU

Redazione

CUTTING SURGICAL ROBOTS DOWN TO SIZE

Redazione

MOST ADULTS WITH LUPUS OR COMMON TYPES OF ARTHRITIS HAVE SIMILAR RISKS OF GETTING ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL AS OTHER COVID-19 PATIENTS

Redazione

POTS OF GOLD ENGINEERED TO HELP WITH EARLY DISEASE DETECTION

Redazione

COVID-19 TAKING A TOLL ON EVERYDAY LIVES, RESEARCH SUGGESTS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: WILD POLIO WIPED OUT IN AFRICA WITH UK AID SUPPORT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More