CUTTING SURGICAL ROBOTS DOWN TO SIZE

Teleoperated surgical robots are becoming commonplace in operating rooms, but many are massive (sometimes taking up an entire room) and difficult to manipulate. Medical researchers and engineers have now created the mini-RCM, a surgical robot the size of a tennis ball that weighs as much as a penny, and performed significantly better than manually operated tools in delicate mock-surgical procedures.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200825110543.htm