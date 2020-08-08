CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN MAGICAL DISNEY PARK WITH THE NEW MOBILE PUZZLE GAME, DISNEY WONDERFUL WORLDS

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 08 agosto 2020

Ever wonder what a Disney Park would look like if you built it? With the new mobile Match-3 game, Disney Wonderful Worlds, players will get to wish upon a star and build their own versions of beloved lands. Pre-registration is available now!

Immerse yourself in a colorful Disney Park that’s waiting to be built.

And with the help of Minnie Mouse, and Mickey and friends, decorate classic Disney Parks attractions.

But that’s just the beginning of what you can do, with the game offering an opportunity to relive iconic Disney Parks moments and collect fan-favorite Disney characters.

No two parks will look alike with each wonderful world being as unique as the players themselves. Take a first look at the magic you can expect: Disney Wonderful Worlds trailer.

Starting today, fans who pre-register at www.disneywonderfulworlds.com will receive a series of exclusive gifts and a unique Minnie Mouse decoration to adorn their park at launch.

Disney Wonderful Worlds will launch globally on the App Store and Google Play early next year. Until then, stay up to date by following Disney Wonderful Worlds on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





