CURRICULUM & EDUCATION: CENTER DIRECTOR – EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION PROGRAM (4150U) – 5919

Center Director – Early Childhood Education Program (4150U) – 5919

About Berkeley

At the University of California, Berkeley, we are committed to creating a community that fosters equity of experience and opportunity, and ensures that students, faculty, and staff of all backgrounds feel safe, welcome and included. Our culture of openness, freedom and belonging make it a special place for students, faculty and staff.

The University of California, Berkeley, is one of the world’s leading institutions of higher education, distinguished by its combination of internationally recognized academic and research excellence; the transformative opportunity it provides to a large and diverse student body; its public mission and commitment to equity and social justice; and its roots in the California experience, animated by such values as innovation, questioning the status quo, and respect for the environment and nature. Since its founding in 1868, Berkeley has fueled a perpetual renaissance, generating unparalleled intellectual, economic and social value in California, the United States and the world.

We are looking for equity-minded applicants who represent the full diversity of California and who demonstrate a sensitivity to and understanding of the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds present in our community. When you join the team at Berkeley, you can expect to be part of an inclusive, innovative and equity-focused community that approaches higher education as a matter of social justice that requires broad collaboration among faculty, staff, students and community partners. In deciding whether to apply for a position at Berkeley, you are strongly encouraged to consider whether your values align with our Guiding Values and Principles, our Principles of Community, and our Strategic Plan.

Application Review Date

The First Review Date for this job is: March 11, 2020

Departmental Overview

The Early Childhood Education Program (ECEP) provides early childhood services to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers at five centers in Berkeley and Albany. ECEP teaches UC Berkeley’s youngest students in a safe, nurturing, stimulating environment that sparks curiosity. We teach families and educators to see and unlock the potential of each child. Our staff of highly trained childhood educators give parents peace of mind – and support our student, staff, faculty, and community parents to balance family, school, and work.

Under the strategic leadership of the Executive Director, ECEP, this position is one of 5 Center Directors who are each responsible for the safe and effective operation of his/her assigned ECE Center in alignment with ECEP’s mission, values} goals, professional best practices, and good University stewardship. The Centers vary in number and type of ECE classrooms and number of staff.

The Center Director serves as the key contact for Center parents, staff and other stakeholders and is responsible for providing consistent, high quality developmentally appropriate early childhood care, curriculum, and supervision. Each Center Director is responsible for creating a welcoming, healthy, and supportive learning environment for parents and the children, along with modeling and reinforcing a high performing culture where staff can do their best work. Each Director supervises all Center specific administration and manages the daily Center staffing and operations with a clear understanding of licensing guidelines, ECEP and University policies and procedures, and is directly responsible for Center health and safety compliance and risk management. This position collaborates with peer Center Directors, Associate Director and Executive Director for Curriculum Development/Training and Administration to ensure high quality programmatic and administrative consistency across all ECE classrooms and may from time to time be reassigned to another Center at management’s discretion for cross training, or to fill a Center Director leave or vacancy as needed.

Responsibilities

Staffing:



Supervises Center staff on daily basis to meet Center goals and objectives.

Ensures adequate staff coverage including managing morning sub-line, anticipated & unanticipated staff absences or shift changes, and preparation of daily staffing sheets.

Provides coverage in rooms when needed.

Manages staff communications including team and Center meetings to foster staff engagement and high quality work

Works closely with Associate Director and Executive Director of ECEP to hire, onboard and train center staff, including student assistants & classroom assistants; as direct supervisor, provides effective performance coaching and feedback and conducts probationary and annual evaluations in consultation with Associate Director and Executive Director.

Recommends and assigns classroom staffing teams annually.

Oversees staffs completion and filings of DRDPs per regulations and best practices.

Identifies staff development needs and plans relevant trainings.

Parent Relations:



Communicates in a timely manner with interested families, as provided from Executive.

Director, to schedule Center tours and pre-enrollment meetings.

Upon enrollment, welcomes parents and provides a supportive environment.

Develops effective relationships with Center families to assess and provide individual family support, communication and problem resolution.

Is readily available to meet with parents regarding all aspects of their child’s program and care.

Fosters parent/family involvement and volunteer activities, including facilitating parent meetings to support the Center(s).

Is appropriately clear and firm, yet flexible regarding program requirements of families balancing good customer service with good University stewardship and risk management.

Health and Safety:



Maintains clear understanding of all current licensing regulations and requirements.

Trains staff on licensing regulations and enforces compliance as necessary.

Communicates with parents regarding Center licensing issues.

Is available to licensing representatives during scheduled and unscheduled visits, or assigns director qualified staff in absence.

Develops action plan to address any licensing or emerging health and safety concerns and reviews with Executive Director before implementing.

On daily basis, walks through and reviews Center facility, classrooms, equipment, supplies, storage areas, and grounds to identify safety, cleanliness, and items needing repair or replacement and addresses or escalates as appropriate.

Center Record Keeping & Budget Management:



Ensures data collection and record keeping is conducted in accordance with local, state and federal requirements such as Child Care Food Program, Title V and National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

Ensures all child files up-to-date and oversees appropriate confidentiality and protection of any trigger data.

Ensures student/parents/staff rosters for Center are regularly reviewed and updated.

Ensures all injury reports, meal counts, sign-in sheets, and intake forms per licensing and policy requirements are appropriately maintained and escalates any safety or compliance issues in a timely and appropriate manner.

Obtains and organizes Student Assistant and Substitute Teach evaluations which are kept at Center; obtains and organizes Teacher and Assistant Teacher evaluations and related performance documents which are kept centrally in HR Monitors compliance with SDE regulations and paperwork.

Submits Center time reporting to ensure accuracy and deadlines are met.

Manages art sales and other fundraising accounts and record keeping pe- University policy.

Ascertains and stays within budget as provided by Exec. Director and completes and retains all budget and reimbursement paperwork per policy and good stewardship practices.

Maintains sufficient inventory of equipment and supplies for efficient operation and daily activities and orders/reorders as necessary within appropriate guidefines.

Building Access and Facility Safety, Maintenance & Equipment:



Maintains knowledge of alarms/codes and distributes/monitors/reclaims access cards and fees.

Liaises with RSSP/University facilities staff to maintain safe and dean environment at all times and ensure equipment in good working order.

IIPP Statement:



Provides health and safety training, guidance on safe work practices, provides proper equipment observes work practices and correct methods and investigates accidents.

Works in a safe and responsible manner while not putting self or others at risk. This includes complying with applicable policies and regulations; using personal safety gear; observing warning signs; learning about potential hazards; and reporting unsafe conditions.

Required Qualifications



Prior supervisory experience in early childhood education setting.

Must have and maintain CA Child Development Program Director Permit.

Must have minimum of 3 Infant Toddler units.

Advanced researched based and hands-on working knowledge of early childhood education, as well as related policy and regulatory compliance requirements.

Requires proficient desktop support and enabling technology skills (e.g. using smart phones apps, digital cameras, and various computer applications to enhance and organize work flow, write reports, track absenteeism, create staff rosters, email lists, parent newsletters, completion of DRDPs, etc.

Advanced inter-personal skills, service orientation, ability to multi-task effectively in a varied, challenging environment, judgment and decision-making, reasoning, ability to develop original ideas to resolve problems, and highly effective verbal and written communication skills.

Must successfully pass FBI & DOJ Criminal Check with approval from Department of Social Services.

Eduation/Training:



Bachelor’s degree required and/or equivalent training/experience.

Licenses or certifications, if any:



EMSA Child Care Provider Training certification, which includes: 4 hours for child care First Aid, 4 hours for CPRadult, child, and infant, including all-age AED training and 7 hours of Preventive Health and Safety Practices Training. Pediatric CPR/First Aid certification must be maintained while employed for UC Berkeley ECEP. Current Health Screening clearance and TB clearance. CTC Program Director Permit. Up-to-date measles and pertussis vaccination and any new State or UC Berkeley health requirements for positions working with young children. Must complete blood borne pathogen training annually – upon hire. Must complete on-line State of CA Mandated Reporter training – upon hire. CTC Program Director Permit, Pediatric CPR & First Aid

Preferred Qualifications



Master’s degree preferred and/or equivalent training/experience. PITCI ECERS and ITERS experience is preferred.

Salary & Benefits

This is an exempt, monthly paid position. Annual salary is commensurate with experience.

For information on the comprehensive benefits package offered by the University visit: http://ucnet.universityofcalifornia.edu/compensation-and-benefits/index.html

How to Apply

Please submit your cover letter and resume as a single attachment when applying.

Physical Exam

Employment is contingent upon passing a physical exam.

Conviction History Background

This is a designated position requiring fingerprinting and a background check due to the nature of the job responsibilities. Berkeley does hire people with conviction histories and reviews information received in the context of the job responsibilities. The University reserves the right to make employment contingent upon successful completion of the background check.

Mandated Reporter

This position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter required to report the observed or suspected abuse or neglect of children, dependent adults, or elders to designated law enforcement or social service agencies. We reserve the right to make employment contingent upon completion of signed statements acknowledging the responsibilities of a Mandated Reporter.

