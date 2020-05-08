CURRENT EXPENDITURE ON EDUCATION HAS DECREASED IN REAL TERMS SINCE 2010

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 08 maggio 2020

Published: 7 May 2020

Current expenditure on education decreased by

1.0 per cent in real terms in 2018 compared to the previous year.

Current expenditure per student remained almost the same in 2018 as

in the previous year. Current expenditure on education and current

expenditure per student have decreased in real terms since 2010.

Between 2000 and 2018, total current expenditure on education and

current expenditure per student were in real terms highest in

2010.

Real development of current expenditure on

education 2000 – 2018

There are differences in the expenditure development of various

sectors of education. Expenditure on pre-primary and comprehensive

school education have grown in real terms compared to 2010.

Expenditure on other sectors of education has decreased.

Expenditure on vocational education has fallen most in real terms

over the 2010s.

Current expenditure on education relative to GDP was 5.1 per

cent in 2018. The share has been falling starting from 2010.

Current expenditure was converted to correspond to the price

level of 2018 by means of the industry-specific price index of

national accounts describing public education expenditure. Real

change means that the effect of price changes has been taken into

account. The data starting from 2017 are not fully comparable with

those for earlier years due to the change in housing supplement

included in student financial aid. Current expenditure on education

increased in real terms 0.7 per cent in 2018 compared to the

previous year, if financial aid for students is not taken into

account.

Current expenditure on regular education system

by type of expenditure 2018

Type of expenditure EUR

million % Pre-primary education 1) 362 3,0 Comprehensive school education 4 847 40,7 Upper secondary general education 728 6,1 Vocational education 1 800 15,1 University of applied sciences education 926 7,8 University education and research

2) 2 261 19,0 Other education 473 4,0 Financial aid for students 510 4,3 Total 11 908 100,0

1) Pre-primary education for 6-year-old children (pre-school

education) in daycare centres and comprehensive schools.

2) Includes universities’ external financing for research.

Current expenditure on education totalled EUR 11.9 billion in

2018. Costs of comprehensive school education made up the biggest

share of current expenditure on education. EUR 4.8 billion were

used on comprehensive school education in 2018. The shares were

next biggest in university education and research, on which EUR 2.3

billion were spent and in vocational education, on which EUR 1.8

were used.

