venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
CURRENT EXPENDITURE ON EDUCATION HAS DECREASED IN REAL TERMS SINCE 2010

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 08 maggio 2020

Published: 7 May 2020

Current expenditure on education decreased by
1.0 per cent in real terms in 2018 compared to the previous year.
Current expenditure per student remained almost the same in 2018 as
in the previous year. Current expenditure on education and current
expenditure per student have decreased in real terms since 2010.
Between 2000 and 2018, total current expenditure on education and
current expenditure per student were in real terms highest in
2010.

Real development of current expenditure on
education 2000 – 2018

Real development of current expenditure on education 2000 – 2018

There are differences in the expenditure development of various
sectors of education. Expenditure on pre-primary and comprehensive
school education have grown in real terms compared to 2010.
Expenditure on other sectors of education has decreased.
Expenditure on vocational education has fallen most in real terms
over the 2010s.

Current expenditure on education relative to GDP was 5.1 per
cent in 2018. The share has been falling starting from 2010.

Current expenditure was converted to correspond to the price
level of 2018 by means of the industry-specific price index of
national accounts describing public education expenditure. Real
change means that the effect of price changes has been taken into
account. The data starting from 2017 are not fully comparable with
those for earlier years due to the change in housing supplement
included in student financial aid. Current expenditure on education
increased in real terms 0.7 per cent in 2018 compared to the
previous year, if financial aid for students is not taken into
account.

Current expenditure on regular education system
by type of expenditure 2018

Type of expenditure           EUR
million 		             % 
Pre-primary education 1) 362 3,0
Comprehensive school education 4 847 40,7
Upper secondary general education 728 6,1
Vocational education 1 800 15,1
University of applied sciences education 926 7,8
University education and research
2)		 2 261 19,0
Other education 473 4,0
Financial aid for students 510 4,3
Total 11 908 100,0

1) Pre-primary education for 6-year-old children (pre-school
education) in daycare centres and comprehensive schools.
2) Includes universities’ external financing for research.

Current expenditure on education totalled EUR 11.9 billion in
2018. Costs of comprehensive school education made up the biggest
share of current expenditure on education. EUR 4.8 billion were
used on comprehensive school education in 2018. The shares were
next biggest in university education and research, on which EUR 2.3
billion were spent and in vocational education, on which EUR 1.8
were used.

Source: Education. Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Mika Tuononen 029 551 3504, Vesa
Hämäläinen 029 551 2594, <a

Director in charge: Jari Tarkoma

Publication in pdf-format (212.1 kB)

Tables

Tables in databases

Appendix tables

Updated 7.5.2020

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Educational finances [e-publication].
ISSN=1799-0963. 2018. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 8.5.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/kotal/2018/kotal_2018_2020-05-07_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/kotal/2018/kotal_2018_2020-05-07_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/kotal/2018/kotal_2018_2020-05-07_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/kotal/2018/kotal_2018_2020-05-07_tie_001_en.html

CURRENT EXPENDITURE ON EDUCATION HAS DECREASED IN REAL TERMS SINCE 2010

