(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020
Published: 13 November 2020
The current account was in surplus in
September. The value of exports of goods in balance of payments
terms decreased by 7 per cent from twelve months back. Net capital
inflow to Finland from abroad. The data appear from Statistics
Finland’s statistics on balance of payments and international
investment position.
Current account and goods and services account
Current account
The current account was EUR 0.1 billion in surplus in September.
The 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 0.4
billion in deficit.
Of the sub-items of the current account, the goods account in
balance of payment terms was EUR 0.1 billion in surplus. The value
of goods exports in balance of payments terms declined by 7 per
cent year-on-year and totalled EUR 5.0 billion. The value of goods
imports in balance of payments terms declined by 8 per cent
year-on-year and totalled EUR 4.9 billion. Service exports amounted
to EUR 1.8 billion and service imports to EUR 2.1 billion. The
service account was therefore in deficit.
More detailed import and export figures in balance of payments
terms by service item and area for the third quarter of 2020 are
available exceptionally already from 11 November 2020 in the
statistics on international trade in goods
and services . Decreases and increases made to the Finnish
Customs figures, which result in goods trade in balance of payments
terms, are also broken down in the statistics on international
trade in goods and services.
The primary income account was EUR 0.5 billion in surplus. The
primary income account includes investment income like interests
and dividends. The secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in
deficit.
Current account and goods and services account, 12
–month moving total
Financial account
In September, net capital inflow to Finland amounted to EUR 3.9
billion. Of the sub-items of the financial account, net capital
inflow was mostly in the form of other investments, amounting to
EUR 8.6 billion whereas net capital outflow was mainly in the form
of portfolio investments, amounting to EUR 4.4 billion.
Source: Balance of payments and international
investment position, Statistics Finland
Inquiries: Hanna Björklund 029 551 3296,
Risto Sippola 029 551 3383, <a
Head of Department in charge: Mari
Ylä-Jarkko
Publication in pdf-format (279.7 kB)
- Tables
-
Tables in databases
Appendix tables
Updated 13.11.2020
Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Balance of payments and international investment position [e-publication].
ISSN=2342-348X. September 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 13.11.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/mata/2020/09/mata_2020_09_2020-11-13_tie_001_en.html
0http://www.stat.fi/til/mata/2020/09/mata_2020_09_2020-11-13_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/mata/2020/09/mata_2020_09_2020-11-13_en.pdf
Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/mata/2020/09/mata_2020_09_2020-11-13_tie_001_en.html