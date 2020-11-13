(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020

Published: 13 November 2020

The current account was in surplus in

September. The value of exports of goods in balance of payments

terms decreased by 7 per cent from twelve months back. Net capital

inflow to Finland from abroad. The data appear from Statistics

Finland’s statistics on balance of payments and international

investment position.

Current account and goods and services account

Current account

The current account was EUR 0.1 billion in surplus in September.

The 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 0.4

billion in deficit.

Of the sub-items of the current account, the goods account in

balance of payment terms was EUR 0.1 billion in surplus. The value

of goods exports in balance of payments terms declined by 7 per

cent year-on-year and totalled EUR 5.0 billion. The value of goods

imports in balance of payments terms declined by 8 per cent

year-on-year and totalled EUR 4.9 billion. Service exports amounted

to EUR 1.8 billion and service imports to EUR 2.1 billion. The

service account was therefore in deficit.

More detailed import and export figures in balance of payments

terms by service item and area for the third quarter of 2020 are

available exceptionally already from 11 November 2020 in the

statistics on international trade in goods

and services . Decreases and increases made to the Finnish

Customs figures, which result in goods trade in balance of payments

terms, are also broken down in the statistics on international

trade in goods and services.

The primary income account was EUR 0.5 billion in surplus. The

primary income account includes investment income like interests

and dividends. The secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in

deficit.

Current account and goods and services account, 12

–month moving total

Financial account

In September, net capital inflow to Finland amounted to EUR 3.9

billion. Of the sub-items of the financial account, net capital

inflow was mostly in the form of other investments, amounting to

EUR 8.6 billion whereas net capital outflow was mainly in the form

of portfolio investments, amounting to EUR 4.4 billion.

Source: Balance of payments and international

investment position, Statistics Finland

