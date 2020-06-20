CURCUMIN ENHANCED ANTITUMOR EFFECTS OF SORAFENIB VIA REGULATING METABOLISM AND TUMOR MICROENVIRONMENT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 20 giugno 2020

Curcumin, the main active ingredient of turmeric, was widely used as a kind of food additives and processed pharmacological activities such as anti-inflammation, anti-tumor, liver and kidney protection and so forth. Sorafenib was the first targeted agent against hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), whose intolerance was related to the promotion of lipid synthesis and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) formation. In this study, biochemical analysis, immune cells composition, tumor microenvironment, metabolomics and relative metabolic enzymes and transporters were detected in H22-bearing mice treated with curcumin combining with sorafenib vs. control groups. As a result, curcumin protected against liver cancer progression through reducing the level of alpha fetoprotein in liver tissues, increasing the number of immune cells like NK cells, inhibiting EMT via the regulation of IL-6/JAK/STAT3 and IL-1β/NF-κB pathways, suppressing anaerobic glycolysis through inhibition of LDH and HIF-1α, and decreasing the lipid synthesis via down-regulation of FASN and up-regulated serum HDL-C and mRNA level of apoA1 in sorafenib-treated mice. Furthermore, curcumin regulating the disorder of glycolipid metabolism and EMT also based on PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway. Docking study proved the strong affinity between curcumin and protein of STAT3, FASN and AKT. All in all, this experiment provided evidences for the addition of curcumin in diet enhancing the antitumor efficacy of sorafenib through activating immune function, down-regulating EMT and reversing the disorder of metabolism.

