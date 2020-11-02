lunedì, Novembre 2, 2020
NATIONAL DAY OF THE FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA

U.S.-SUDAN SIGNING CEREMONY ON BILATERAL CLAIMS AGREEMENT

CUPERTINO COMMUNITY ROUNDTABLE IS SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, lun 02 novembre 2020

Cupertino residents are invited to this Community Roundtable featuring Councilmembers Jon Willey and Liang Chao to share their thoughts and ideas about their community with their community. These virtual roundtable meetings will include 10 residents participating per session. All members of the public are invited to join the meeting and listen in on the conversation. One session will be held every month.

The next session is on Saturday, November 14 from 10 to 11 a.m.

View the event flyer.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/5155/

