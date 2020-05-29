CUMBERLAND COUNTY MAN CHARGED WITH ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF MORE THAN THREE DOZEN FIREARMS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 29 maggio 2020

CAMDEN, N.J. – A New Jersey man with a prior felony conviction was charged today with unlawfully possessing dozens of firearms, including handguns, rifles, a silencer, ammunition, and high-capacity magazines, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Darick Nollett, 30, of Heislerville, New Jersey, is charged by criminal complaint with one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and one count of knowingly receiving and possessing a firearm that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Nollett is expected to make his initial appearance by videoconference this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider in Camden federal court.

According to documents filed in this case: Nollett used the Internet to purchase a device that, while marketed as a “fuel filter,” is known to law enforcement to be frequently purchased by individuals for use as a firearm silencer. Law enforcement officers executing a court-authorized search warrant of Nollett’s residence recovered the following, in addition to the silencer:

A Remington 710 .270 caliber rifle;

A Savage 93R17 .17 caliber rifle;

An Aero Precision DTOM 15 rifle;

A CMMG Inc. MK4 rifle;

A Del-Ton DTI-15 rifle;

An Aero Precision DTOM 15 rifle;

A Keltec rifle;

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver;

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol;

A Colt Python .357 caliber revolver;

A Taurus PT738 .380 caliber handgun;

A Sig Sauer P226 .22 caliber handgun;

A Glock 20 10mm handgun;

A Heckler & Koch VP9 tactical pistol;

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun;

A Springfield XD-40 .40 caliber handgun;

A Springfield XD-45 .45 caliber handgun;

A Taurus PT111 G2 9mm handgun;

A Browning BPS 12 gauge shotgun;

A Winchester Model 120 12 gauge shotgun;

A Hatsan Arms Escort PS Magnum 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun;

A Remington 870 20 gauge shotgun;

A Mossberg 500E .410 gauge shotgun;

A Rossi 520 20 gauge shotgun;

A New England Firearms Pardner SBI 12 gauge shotgun;

A Fabrica Aguirre y Aranzabal JC Higgins Model 100 12 gauge shotgun;

A Savage Model 720 12 gauge shotgun;

A Springfield Armory Model 1896 rifle;

A Ruger Model 10-22 .22 caliber rifle;

A Remington 7615 Police .223 caliber rifle;

A Winchester Model 1864 30 30 rifle; and

A Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun;

In addition, law enforcement officers recovered an assembled AR-15 style rifle with scope that did not bear a serial number. Law enforcement officers also recovered unassembled parts for another AR-15 style rifle.

Each charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensured that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Cherry Hill office, under the direction of Newark Special Agent in Charge Jason Molina, special agents of the ATF Newark Field Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson, postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Philadelphia Division, under the direction of Inspector in Charge Damon E. Wood, officers of the New Jersey State Police, under the direction of Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan, and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, with the investigation leading to today’s charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel A. Friedman of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Camden.

The charges and allegations in the complaint are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

