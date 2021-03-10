CUCURBIT[8]URIL-BASED SUPRAMOLECULAR HYDROGELS FOR BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021

RSC Med. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1MD00019E, Review Article

Zeyu Wang, Mingju Shui, Ian W. Wyman, Qing-Wen Zhang, Ruibing Wang

This review summarizes the hydrogels fabricated via cucurbit[8]uril mediated crosslinking of polymers reported during the past decade, and discuss their design principles and various biomedical applications.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/MD/~3/1s-Cca53HRo/D1MD00019E