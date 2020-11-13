venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
CU RESPONSE TO THE TPR PUBLIC CONSULTATION

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 13 novembre 2020

On 16 June 2020, DG Trade published the Consultation Note “A Renewed trade policy for a stronger Europe”, seeking input from EU stakeholders in the context of a major review of the European Union’s trade policy.  

Cerame-Unie welcomes the opportunity to partake in the public consultation and to set out its position on trade-related issues affecting the EU Ceramic Industry.

For more information, please consult the full response to the Consultation, attached below.

Fonte/Source: http://cerameunie.eu/topics/trade-internal-market/trade/cu-response-to-the-tpr-public-consultation/

