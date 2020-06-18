CU KICK-OFF WEBINAR ON CIRCULAR ECONOMY | 19 JUNE 2020 | 10H00-11H30 (1)

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), gio 18 giugno 2020

It is our pleasure to invite you to join the kick-off session of a Cycle of Webinars dedicated to discussing the “Opportunities of circular economy for the ceramic industry in the context of the European Green Deal”.

The webinar will be hosted on Friday 19 June , from 10:00-11:30 . This first session will be followed by Sectoral Webinars, until the end of the year.

As part of the European Green Deal, the Ceramic Industry is absolutely committed to the Circular Economy Action Plan, which will accelerate and promote the transition to a Circular Economy. The European Ceramic Industry already plays an active role in this transition with sustainable products and has developed numerous solutions to minimize the consumption of raw materials and the waste generated during the production process, as well as to increase the rate of reuse / recycling of its products.

The kick-off Webinar aims to communicate on the contribution of the Ceramic Industry to Circular Economy, as well as to present best practices developed in our Industry. A Brochure with best practices from the Ceramic Industry to Circular Economy and Sustainability will also be published and circulated soon.

The Webinar will be held through the online platform ZOOM. Please register your participation before Wednesday 17 June.

You will receive an automatic reply confirming your registration and granting you an access link to the Webinar (please remember to check spam). If you do not receive confirmation please contact us through <a

Looking forward to welcoming you in the kick-off session of the CU Cycle of Webinars on Circular Economy.

draft programme – cu kick-off webinar on circular economy

0http://cerameunie.eu/media/2881/cu-kick-off-webinar-on-circular-economy-programme.pdf’>http://cerameunie.eu/media/2881/cu-kick-off-webinar-on-circular-economy-programme.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://cerameunie.eu/topics/cerame-unie-sectors/cerame-unie/cu-kick-off-webinar-on-circular-economy-19-june-2020-10h00-11h30-1/