CSIRO PROJECT REVEALS NEW INSIGHTS ASHMORE REEF

Ashmore Reef: Tiny, Remote and Teeming with Life

On a satellite photo, the Ashmore Reef Marine Park is no more than a tiny teal dot in the middle of the Timor Sea about 630 km north of Broome, perching on the edge of Australia’s continental shelf. But this small and isolated tropical reef and its three islands form a sanctuary for an abundance of marine and terrestrial life within its boundaries.

