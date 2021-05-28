(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), ven 28 maggio 2021 Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Gen. Timothy Ray, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command and Sen. Jon Tester, Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense chairman, visited Malmstrom Air Force Base May 21 to learn more about the strategic importance of the installation and to discuss the future of nuclear deterrence.





