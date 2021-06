(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), sab 12 giugno 2021 During the visit, both leaders addressed future policy changes for enlisted and commissioned officer talent management and force structure in addition to answering a variety of questions from basic allowance for housing to how the Civil Air Patrol contributes to the Total Force mission.





Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2656015/csaf-cmsaf-visit-macdill-afb/