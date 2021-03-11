giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
Agenparl

CRYSTALLOGRAPHY BASED INVESTIGATION OF WEAK INTERACTION FOR DRUG DESIGNING AGAINST COVID-19

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP05714B, Paper
Nayim Sepay, Pranab C. Saha, Zarrin Shahzadi, Aratrika Chakraborty, Umesh Chandra Halder
Interactions between protein-small molecules plays an important roles in inhibition of protein function. However, lack of proper knowledge of non-covalent interactions acts as a barrier towards complete understanding of factors…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/fv2zyAIb3D8/D0CP05714B

