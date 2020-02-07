7 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

KAREN PIERCE APPOINTED AS HER MAJESTY’S AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES OF…

TEN YEARS OF PROTECTING PEOPLE AND SUPPORTING BUSINESS

END OF WINTER WAR TO BE COMMEMORATED ON 13 MARCH

PRESCRIZIONE: BORDO (PD), “CACCIARE RENZI? E’ LUI CHE SI TIRA FUORI”

PRESCRIZIONE: DELRIO (PD), ACCORDO PASSO VANTI PER GARANZIE COSTITUZIONALI, ORA DEPORRE LE…

CENSIMENTO PERMANENTE DELLE IMPRESE 2019: I PRIMI RISULTATI

NOBEL CENTER TO BE BUILT AT SLUSSEN

NOBEL CENTER TAR PLATS VID SLUSSEN

FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO TO INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON NUCLEAR SECURITY IN VIENNA

ECONOMY: HIGHER ENERGY PRICES PUSH OECD INFLATION UP TO 2.1% IN DECEMBER…

Home » CRYSTALLIZATION OF COLOURLESS HEXANITRATONEPTUNATE(IV) WITH ANHYDROUS H+ COUNTERCATIONS TRAPPED IN A HYDROGEN BONDED POLYMER WITH DIAMIDE LINKERS
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

CRYSTALLIZATION OF COLOURLESS HEXANITRATONEPTUNATE(IV) WITH ANHYDROUS H+ COUNTERCATIONS TRAPPED IN A HYDROGEN BONDED POLYMER WITH DIAMIDE LINKERS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 07 febbraio 2020

Colourless crystalline compounds of centrosymmetric [Np(NO3)6]2− were yielded from 3 M HNO3 aq in the presence of double-headed 2-pyrrolidone derivatives (L). In the obtained crystal structures, H+ was also involved as a countercation to compensate for the negative charge of [Np(NO3)6]2−, where the initial hydration around H+ was fully removed during crystallization despite it having the strongest hydration enthalpy. Instead, this anhydrous H+ was captured by L to form a [H+L]n hydrogen bonded polymer. In [Np(NO3)6]2−, the Np4+ centre is twelve-coordinated with 6 bidentate NO3, and therefore, present in an icosahedral geometry bearing inversion centre. In such a centrosymmetric system, any f–f transitions stemming from the 5f3 electronic configuration of Np4+ are electric-dipole forbidden. This is the reason why the compounds currently obtained were colourless unlike ordinary Np(IV) species, which are olive-green.

Graphical abstract: Crystallization of colourless hexanitratoneptunate(iv) with anhydrous H+ countercations trapped in a hydrogen bonded polymer with diamide linkers

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/ITRohLKXsy0/C9RA10090C

Related posts

CRYSTALLIZATION OF COLOURLESS HEXANITRATONEPTUNATE(IV) WITH ANHYDROUS H+ COUNTERCATIONS TRAPPED IN A HYDROGEN BONDED POLYMER WITH DIAMIDE LINKERS

Redazione

EURES CERCA PERSONALE PER SUMMER CAMP

Redazione

AG2O-DECORATED ELECTROSPUN BIVO4 NANOFIBERS WITH ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC PERFORMANCE

Redazione

LOCAL STRUCTURE ORDER PARAMETERS AND SITE FINGERPRINTS FOR QUANTIFICATION OF COORDINATION ENVIRONMENT AND CRYSTAL STRUCTURE SIMILARITY

Redazione

THREE-DIMENSIONAL MICROSPHERIC G-C3N4 COUPLED BY BROUSSONETIA PAPYRIFERA BIOCHAR: FACILE SODIUM ALGINATE IMMOBILIZATION AND EXCELLENT PHOTOCATALYTIC CR(IV) REDUCTION

Redazione

A COUMARIN-CONTAINING SCHIFF BASE FLUORESCENT PROBE WITH AIE EFFECT FOR THE COPPER(II) ION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More