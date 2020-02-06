6 Febbraio 2020
CRYSTAL PHASE-DEPENDENT ELECTROCATALYTIC HYDROGEN EVOLUTION PERFORMANCE OF RUTHENIUM-BORON INTERMETALLICS

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: A, Communication
Xu Zou, lina wang, Xuan Ai, Hui Chen, Xiaoxin Zou
Four crystal phases of ruthenium-boron intermetallics, including Ru7B3, RuB, Ru2B3 and RuB2, are selectively synthesized. With the increase in boron content for the ruthenium-boron intermetallics, Ru-B hybridization interactions decrease. And…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/G_d98yb0fpE/D0CC00070A

