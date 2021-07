(AGENPARL) – ven 09 luglio 2021 National Press Releases

Cryptocurrency Fraudster Sentenced for Money Laundering and Securities Fraud in Multi-Million-Dollar Investment Scheme

A Swedish man, Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering charges.

July 8, 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this