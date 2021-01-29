CRYPTOCURRENCY CRIME DROPS IN 2020 BUT ‘DEFI’ BREACHES RISE, STUDY FINDS

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Losses from cryptocurrency theft, hacks, and fraud fell 57% last year to $1.9 billion, as market participants boosted security systems, but crime in the ‘decentralized finance’ space continued to grow, a report from crypto intelligence company CipherTrace showed.

Criminals got away with a record $4.5 billion in 2019 in the crypto market.

Fraud was the dominant cryptocurrency crime in 2020, followed by theft, and ransomware. Half of all thefts, or about $129 million, were hacks tied to decentralized finance (DeFi), which are transactions on platforms that facilitate lending outside of banks.

Cryptocurrencies have attracted renewed scrutiny and interest as institutional investors have piled into digital assets, particularly bitcoin, propelling the latter to a record high of $42,000 this month.

