venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

ENVIRONMENT & DEVELOPMENT: ADDRESSING ENERGY TAXES COULD STRENGTHEN FINANCES AND CUT POLLUTION…

BREXIT TASKFORCE MEETS TO ENSURE BUSINESSES GET THE SUPPORT THEY NEED

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO IX N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

CLINICAL EVALUATION CONFIRMS HIGH ACCURACY OF HIGHLY MOBILE LAMPORE TEST

UK STATEMENT ON DETENTION OF GUYANESE FISHING VESSELS

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI TAKES PART IN THE MEETING…

VIOLATIONS OF THE RIGHT TO PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION: UK…

COMPUTING SOCIETY HONORS NSA CYBERSECURITY EXPERT

AFGHANISTAN, PANDEMIA E TEMPESTE INVERNALI AGGRAVANO L’EMERGENZA UMANITARIA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 29, 2021

Agenparl
Image default
Home » CRYPTOCURRENCY CRIME DROPS IN 2020 BUT ‘DEFI’ BREACHES RISE, STUDY FINDS

CRYPTOCURRENCY CRIME DROPS IN 2020 BUT ‘DEFI’ BREACHES RISE, STUDY FINDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Losses from cryptocurrency theft, hacks, and fraud fell 57% last year to $1.9 billion, as market participants boosted security systems, but crime in the ‘decentralized finance’ space continued to grow, a report from crypto intelligence company CipherTrace showed.
Criminals got away with a record $4.5 billion in 2019 in the crypto market.
Fraud was the dominant cryptocurrency crime in 2020, followed by theft, and ransomware. Half of all thefts, or about $129 million, were hacks tied to decentralized finance (DeFi), which are transactions on platforms that facilitate lending outside of banks.
Cryptocurrencies have attracted renewed scrutiny and interest as institutional investors have piled into digital assets, particularly bitcoin, propelling the latter to a record high of $42,000 this month.

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/cryptocurrency-crime-drops-2020-defi-breaches-rise-study-finds/12070

Post collegati

EU TELLS GOOGLE, FACEBOOK AND TWITTER TO EXTEND FAKE NEWS WATCH, COVID-19 IN FOCUS

Redazione

FACEBOOK OVERSIGHT BOARD OVERRULES COMPANY ON MOST CASES IN FIRST TEST

Redazione

ANALYSIS: SAP PITCHES CLOUD TRANSFORMATION TO PANDEMIC-HIT CUSTOMERS

Redazione

CRYPTOCURRENCY CRIME DROPS IN 2020 BUT ‘DEFI’ BREACHES RISE, STUDY FINDS

Redazione

WALL STREET EXPECTS TESLA’S DELIVERIES TO RISE BY AT LEAST 50% IN 2021

Redazione

NEWS STORY: POLICE BOLSTERED WITH 6,620 EXTRA OFFICERS AND EXTRA FUNDING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More