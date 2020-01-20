From 20th to 26th January the Port of Lisbon welcomes the cruise ships – AIDAmar and Mein Schiff 4.

The AIDAmar scheduled to call Lisbon on the 20th, she will overnight in port, part of a 9-night cruise that has Palma de Mallorca as homeport and Cadiz, Lisbon, Cartagena, Valencia and Barcelona as ports of call.

The Mein Schiff 4 Lisbon calls on the 26th on a 10-night cruise that has Palma Mallorca as homeport and Cadiz, Lisbon, Gibraltar, Malaga, Valencia and Barcelona as ports of call.

