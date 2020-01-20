(AGENPARL) – Lisboa (Portugal), lun 20 gennaio 2020
Cruise ships at the Port of Lisbon: January 20th to 26th
From 20th to 26th January the Port of Lisbon welcomes the cruise ships – AIDAmar and Mein Schiff 4.
The AIDAmar scheduled to call Lisbon on the 20th, she will overnight in port, part of a 9-night cruise that has Palma de Mallorca as homeport and Cadiz, Lisbon, Cartagena, Valencia and Barcelona as ports of call.
The Mein Schiff 4 Lisbon calls on the 26th on a 10-night cruise that has Palma Mallorca as homeport and Cadiz, Lisbon, Gibraltar, Malaga, Valencia and Barcelona as ports of call.
Fonte/Source: http://www.portodelisboa.pt/portal/page/portal/PORTAL_PORTO_LISBOA_ING/CRUZEIROS/NOTICIAS?notid=53338782