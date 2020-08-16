CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION FALLS 4.6% AT THE END OF JUNE 2020

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), dom 16 agosto 2020

The Sultanate’s oil production, including condensates, stood at 177.30 million barrels at the end of June 2020, according to the latest data released by the NCSI.

Of the total production, crude oil production was down by 4.6% at 147.76 million barrels, while condensates production rose by 41.8% to touch 29.54 million barrels.

Oman recorded a daily average crude oil production of 964.2 barrels at the end of June 2020, against 970.6 barrels over the same period of 2019, the NCSI report added.

However, the average price of Oman Crude fell by 20.6% to reach $51.1 per barrel at the end of June 2020, from $64.3 per barrel in the same period of 2019.

Oman exported 146.4 million barrels of crude oil at the end of June 2020, against 145.5 million barrels for the same period of 2019, rising by 0.6%.

China retained its position as the leading destination for the Sultanate’s crude oil exports at the end of June 2020, with the country importing 129.75 million barrels of crude oil from Oman.

This was followed by South Korea (4.99 million barrels), India (3.43 million barrels) and Japan (608.2 million barrels).

Oman produced 354.3 million barrels of oil and exported 310.3 million barrels in 2019. Besides, the country’s daily oil production stood at 970.9 million barrels last year.

Natural gas output

Oman’s natural gas production and imports fell 2.1% to 22,046 million cubic meters (MNCM) at the end of June 2020, from 22,520 MNCM for the same period of 2019.

Of this, non-associated gas and imports rose 0.6% to 18,622 MNCM and associated gas production fell 14.8% to 3,424 MNCM, added the NCSI report.

The use of natural gas in industrial projects fell by 5.2% to reach 13,573 MNCM at the end of June 2020, against 14,312 MNCM for the same period of last year. As much as 5,068 MNCM of natural gas was used in oil fields, against 4,515 MNCM units consumed for the same period of 2019.



