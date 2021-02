(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Backgrounder

CRTC Broadband Fund second call: first group of selected projects

Today, the CRTC approved funding for five transport projects from the CRTC Broadband Fund. A total of over 550 km of fibre transport networks will be built in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario, benefitting more than 8,000 households in 41 communities, three of which are Indigenous and one of which is an official language minority community.

The five selected transport projects are:

Transport network projects Speeds to be offered Approximate network length Communities, households, anchor institutions to potentially benefit Communities CRTC Broadband Fund contribution (approximate) Total project cost (approximate) Shaw Cablesystems’ G.P.’s British Columbia transport fibre project N/A Transport Capacity Increased 150 km 7 communities

Approximately 1,500 households

Up to 3 anchor institutions Attachie

Bear Flat

Charlie Lake

Farrell Creek

Moberly Lake

Saulteau First Nations (Indigenous)

West Moberly First Nations (Indigenous) $13.8M $24.9M BH Telecom Corp.’s Saskatchewan transport fibre project N/A Transport Capacity Increased 330 km 26 communities

Approximately 5,000 households

Up to 19 anchor institutions Aberdeen

Beaver Creek

Bruno

Camp Dundurn

Carmel

Casa Rio

Dana

Drake

Dundurn

Eagle Ridge Country Estates

Englefeld

Esk

Grasswood

Guernsey

Jansen

Leroy

Lockwood

Manitou Beach

Meacham

Muenster

Peterson

Prud’homme

Riverside Estates

St.Gregor

Vonda (OLMC)

Whitecap (Indigenous) $9.5M $11.5M Columbia Basin Broadband Corporation’s British Columbia transport fibre project N/A Transport Capacity Increased 60 km 5 communities

Approximately 1,100 households

Up to 4 anchor institutions Erie

Hall

Meadows

Park Siding

Ymir $3.1M $4.9M Tough Country Communications Ltd.’s British Columbia transport fibre project N/A Transport Capacity Increased 0.5 km 2 communities

Approximately 190 households Baynes Lake

Kragmont $55k $96k Rogers Communications Canada’s Inc.’s Ontario transport fibre project N/A Transport Capacity Increased 1.8 km 1 community

Approximately 330 households Bruce Station $131k $376k TOTAL Over 550 km 41 communities

More than 8,000 households

Up to 26 anchor institutions Up to $26.67M $41.8M

